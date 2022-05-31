The 21 Trophies Chelsea Won During the 2003-2022 Roman Abramovich Era

Chelsea are beginning to prepare for a new era in their history, as the Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital consortium have now completed their takeover as the club's new owners.

It will spell the end of Roman Abramovich's 19 years at the helm of the Blues, with the west London side becoming a footballing powerhouse since his arrival in 2003.

A total of 21 trophies were won during the time, with the club winning every major trophy possible.

Here is Absolute Chelsea's breakdown of all the trophies that were won at Chelsea during the Abramovich era.

The 2004/05 League Cup final saw the Blues beat Liverpool 3-2 in extra time to win their first trophy under the owner, with a Steven Gerrard own goal and strikes from Didier Drogba and Mateja Kezman securing the victory.

Soon after Chelsea stormed their way to the Premier League title with Jose Mourinho as manager, winning the league with 95 points and setting a still unbeaten record for the least goals conceded in a season with just 15.

As a result of their league success they were able to compete in the Community Shield in the summer of 2005, with the Blues beating Arsenal 2-1.

They then retained their Premier League title with another 90+ point tally, becoming the first side to win back to back leagues since Manchester United in 2001.

The 2006/07 season saw Chelsea win a domestic cup double thanks to their League Cup and FA Cup success, with the latter being their first since 2000.

It was also the first final of the competition to be played at the new Wembley Stadium, with Drogba's extra time goal being enough to beat United to the trophy.

Two seasons later they won the FA Cup once again, this time coming from behind to win 2-1 against Everton.

Chelsea would then win the double in the following campaign, with Carlo Ancelotti leading the west London outfit to another league title and second consecutive FA Cup, as well as the Community Shield at the beginning of the season.

Just under ten years since Abramovich arrived at the club the Blues would win their first UEFA Champions League title in their history, with Drogba scoring the winning penalty against Bayern Munich in the German giants' own backyard.

An FA Cup title would also be won once again, with Roberto Di Matteo strengthening his status as a club legend even further after such success.

Chelsea would then lift the UEFA Europa League a year later, adding to their list of European triumphs.

In 2015 the Blues won their fourth Premier League title, with Mourinho also guiding them to another League Cup success.

Two years later they would be crowned Champions of England yet again, this time under Antonio Conte, who would also help them win the FA Cup for the eighth time in history in 2018.

Another Europa League trophy was won in the following season as Chelsea smashed London rivals Arsenal 4-1 in the final in Baku.

The Blues then won their second ever Champions League title in 2021 after they defeated Manchester City 1-0 in Porto, just four months after current boss Thomas Tuchel arrived at the club.

Three months later, Tuchel and co. went on to lift the Super Cup against Villarreal, before completing the set in the United Arab Emirates in early 2022 as they won the Club World Cup for the very first time.

With a total of 21 trophies won from 2003, Chelsea have been the most successful English team since Abramovich arrived at the club.

They have established themselves as one of Europe's elite sides, as well as experiencing a period of dominance in the domestic competitions.

Boehly is said to be keen on taking the Blues 'to the summit of English football' as their new owner, as well as surpass the success gained in the last 19 years.

While such a feat may be difficult to achieve, Chelsea do have the potential to become even more successful in England and across the continent, with the Stamford Bridge outfit now preparing for a new chapter in their history.

