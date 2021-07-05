The Chelsea Players Who Could Seize the Opportunity of Pre-Season Under Thomas Tuchel

These players will hope to use these weeks to impress Tuchel.

Chelsea's pre-season preparations ahead of the 2021/22 season are set to get underway this week.

Chelsea have a bloated squad owing to the numbers of returning loanees, although the club’s involvement at Euro 2020 presents an opportunity for fringe players to impress Thomas Tuchel.

With the semi-finals set, Chelsea are guaranteed a Euro 2020 winner in Jorginho, Emerson, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell or Reece James. These players' omission from early pre-season, as well as the likes of N'golo Kante and Kurt Zouma, will allow a host of players the chance to force Thomas Tuchel into some tough squad selections.

Which players in particular could grasp this opportunity?

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Thomas Tuchel is a fan of 25-year-old Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and has offered an insight into the player before.

“I was quite a fan of him when he was even younger, when he came from the academy into professional football here at Chelsea. It reminded us a bit of his style of play and movements with Michael Ballack.

"There were some links about him all the time with maybe a move to the German league so we were well aware of him and his talent. Sometimes I don't know why things worked out as he wished and everyone wished but he is on loan now and doing well."

With Billy Gilmour joining Norwich on loan and opening up competition in midfield, Loftus-Cheek can use these precious weeks to exhibit his unique skill set to Tuchel. A player able to fit into a midfield pivot or attacking three, RLC could find minutes in a team competing in four competitions, not to mention the Club World Cup.

Loftus-Cheek contributed 15 goals and assists under Maurizio Sarri in 2018/19, but an achilles tear on the eve of the Europa League final saw him miss over a year of football, as well as the lockdown period.

Loftus-Cheek’s priority at Fulham was to pick up regular first-team minutes, and he picked up over 2,000 in a number of positions. Still only 25, Loftus-Cheek is determined to prove himself to Tuchel, despite interest from Sarri’s Lazio.

Armando Broja

With Olivier Giroud reportedly on the brink of joining AC Milan and Tammy Abraham’s future equally as uncertain, Tuchel could turn to 19-year-old Armando Broja to provide depth in the striking role.

Broja had a superb season at Vitesse in the Netherlands, who also hosted Nemanja Matic and Mason Mount in years gone. His 10 league goals equated to a rate of 0.48 goals per 90, the best in the squad, and were integral to Vitesse securing their highest league position since 2013 (4th).

Broja alternated between the main and supporting attacking role in a front two, and showed his quality with devastating runs in behind and intelligent decision making. According to Sky Sports, contract talks with the youngster have already begun, who made his senior debut in the last game before lockdown, and has already played six times for the Albania national team.

Broja could theoretically provide depth in cup competitions if both Giroud and Abraham were to exit this summer.

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher enjoyed his third loan spell last season, and his first in the Premier League, with newly promoted West Brom. Gallagher picked up 32 games in all competitions under both Slaven Bilic and Sam Allardyce, as the Baggies finished a disappointing 19th.

Gallagher was utilised in his traditional box-to-box role, playing in both a 4-3-3 and 3-5-2 setup, and impressed with his work-rate and ability to transition defence into attack. His 25.21 “pressures” recorded per 90 were in the top 4% for midfielders in Europe’s ‘top five’ leagues, whilst his 1.96 passes blocked per 90 were in the top 7%.

Gallagher is an energetic and versatile midfielder, and now has the asset of a season of regular Premier League football under his belt. Still only 21, his future may lay in another season on loan, although he has a case to make to Tuchel to consider his involvement next season, with the club possibly playing over 60 games after an international tournament.

Ethan Ampadu

Ethan Ampadu is in a similar situation to Gallagher - although a year younger, he also spent a full season in the Premier League with a relegated side, but will hope the valuable minutes can push him into serious contention under Thomas Tuchel, given his versatility and skillset.

Amapdu picked up over 2,450 minutes in all competitions last season with Sheffield United, far outweighing his involvement with RB Leipzig the year before (277). More importantly, Ampadu got minutes in a number of different roles, mainly between centre-back and defensive midfield, as well as central midfield.



This flexibility could prove attractive to Tuchel who may set up with a 3-4-3 or 4-3-3 next season, with Ampadu able to plug various holes and potentially operate as a Jorginho understudy. With Gilmour now on loan, Chelsea are lacking real depth in central midfield.

When compared to centre-backs (where Ampadu played most) in other European leagues, Amapdu’s stats look very impressive for a side that finished with just 23 points. His 4.35 tackles and interceptions per 90 were in the top 5%, whilst his 1.51 carries into the final third per 90 were in the top 4%.

Ampadu offers a similar profile to Andreas Christensen, and could provide back-up in that role given the amount of games Chelsea could compete in next season.

