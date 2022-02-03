The Jordan Houghton Interview: Former Chelsea Midfielder Reflects On Fond Blues Memories Ahead of Stamford Bridge Return With Plymouth Argyle

Exclusive: Absolute Chelsea sat down with Plymouth Argyle midfielder Jordan Houghton ahead of his Stamford Bridge return in the FA Cup fourth round when they face Chelsea.

It will be a day to remember for Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon when they visit the capital to face Champions League holders Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge.

But for one Plymouth player, it will be that little bit extra special. That player is Jordan Houghton. He will return to face his former side, should he be selected by Steven Schumacher, for the first time since leaving on a free transfer back in 2018 when he was released by his boyhood club.

Houghton was a mainstay for the youth sides during his time at Chelsea which stretched across 15 years from 2003 to 2018.

His most memorable time as part of the Cobham setup came in the 2013-14 season when Chelsea clinched the FA Youth Cup following an emphatic final win against west London neighbours Fulham.

Houghton (far right) celebrating with the rest of his Chelsea teammates. BT Sport

Chelsea overturned a 3-2 first leg deficit to continue their youth dominance with a 5-3 win in the second leg at Stamford Bridge to seal a 7-6 win on aggregate to add another title to their name. Houghton got on the scoresheet that day to cap off one of his Chelsea highlights.

“That was probably the highlight that comes to mind straight away!" Houghton told Absolute Chelsea. "We won a few tournaments. I was in the first group, maybe a year above us, started to win some things. We kind of kicked on really.

"The Youth Cup was the main one. That was a crazy, crazy game. Two legs. We were 3-2 down, Charly Musonda scored in the 88th minute in the first leg to keep us in it. (Moussa) Dembele chipped (a late penalty) down the middle and hit the bar for Fulham, that could have killed us off.

"We took it back to the Bridge and ended up scoring three goals in the last 10 minutes. I popped up with a goal which is unheard of! I don’t get many. It ended up being 5-3. It was just a mental game.

Houghton (left) celebrating in front of the Stamford Bridge crowd in May 2014 during the FA Youth Cup final. Charlie Crowhurst

"Most people look at it as one of the best Youth Cup finals there will ever be. It was great to be a part of that. To come away with a few shirts, all framed and signed, the medals we won there. That will be at the forefront of all my achievements."

That Monday night on the 6 May 2014, Houghton was joined alongside the likes of Andreas Christensen and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, both of whom are now part of the first-team.

Christensen has gone onto make 148 senior appearances for the Blues, while Loftus-Cheek has made 102 following his 100th appearance against Tottenham Hotspur last month.

For Houghton, he couldn't quite make that step up to play for the first team, to achieve the 'Chelsea dream' of rising through the ranks and becoming a Blues regular like Christensen and Loftus-Cheek have.

IMAGO / PA Images

On Saturday he will have the chance to play his first senior match at Stamford Bridge, but for the opposition with Plymouth Argyle.

Even though the 26-year-old didn't go all the way at Chelsea, the midfielder only looks back at his time with fondness both on and off the field, and not with any tint of regret.

“I always look back with fond memories really," reflected the former Chelsea Academy star. "I was there from five, six years old. When you look back now, I’m 26. It seems like a lifetime ago when I first started.

"Going from just before Roman Abramovich came in and seeing the transformation and evolution of the club, it’s incredible to be fair. To be a part of that was fantastic.

"I look back with real fond memories of playing with some great players, being coached by great coaches and just having an enjoyable time really, doing something I love.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

"I always look back on my time as a really good footballing education. Someone said it’s like going to the Oxford or Cambridge of academies. That’s the perfect analogy.

"I’m very grateful for everything I got given. It would have been nice to get that first team appearance that the boys are getting now but I don’t look back with any regrets, it’s all positives for me.”

Houghton offers a lot of praise, like countless other players to have come through Chelsea's academy system, to Neil Bath (head of youth development) and the way young players are developed and nurtured at Cobham.

He added: "In terms of our squad (we had back then), the majority, if not all of them are playing in England, in the EFL up to the Premier League or have gone abroad and are having a good career. That’s huge.

"If you look back at the Manchester United squad in the 90’s with (Gary) Neville, (David) Beckham, and all of them. It was maybe just those, a couple of more who went on to have a career. I bet a lot of players in that team dropped right out. It’s credit to the academy, the management and the way that everything is set up at Chelsea. We’ve all had great careers and I’m sure it’s the same if you go through the age groups below me. Hats off to them really, for what they are doing. They are doing everything right.

"If you speak to Neil Bath in the academy, they want to get as many people in the first team as possible but it’s also a success to get as many people forging a career up and down the leagues. There was a stat in the FA Cup, 22 games had at least one player that played in the Chelsea academy. It’s good, it shows they’re doing something right.”

Houghton, who still has a house back in Cobham, still sees those who he played with in his younger days from time to time when he comes back home, including Loftus-Cheek who he played with.

"I see him a few times (when I come back)," said Houghton with a smile on if he still speaks with his former midfield partner.

"We had a really good group. We’re not all close mates and speak all the time but now and again we will pop up. The likes of Rubes, people like that, I see at Cobham sometimes and we look back on where we was and how far we’ve come.”

Players from the academy have gone on to play in the first team, gone on domestic loans and even abroad to develop and progress as individuals. Houghton was part of the 'Loan Army' which has often been mocked and criticised for the sheer volume of Chelsea youngsters heading out on loan each season.

Despite the negativity, Houghton could only praise his experience at Chelsea which saw him head out on loan to Gillingham, Plymouth Argyle and Doncaster before he left permanently to MK Dons.

"A lot of people, especially the press, talk badly about Chelsea’s loan system. For me though, it was perfect. I left the club at 21, played over 100 games in the league at 21 years of age. A lot of boys were leaving at the same age from different clubs but hadn’t played one minute of league football. I’m now 26,

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"I must be 250/300 games under my belt. It’s something I’m really proud of but something that Chelsea and the loan system really helped me with. It gave me the foundation to prove myself, improve as a player and it helped the managers have confidence in me and know that I could do it.

"Hopefully I can carry on and get many more games. I’m still only a little way through my career. I feel experienced because of that.”

Houghton is now settled down at Home Park following a permanent switch last summer and will get to return home to west London this week to bring his career full circle, right back to where he started it all.

"I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a great occasion for me and all my family to go back to the Bridge. I’ve had so many special memories and it’ll be the first time going back for me since I left so that’s going to be great in itself."

When the draw was made for the fourth round, Houghton eyed a tie against his former side, and when it was confirmed he cheered after being out for dinner with his wife, Harley.

"We went out for dinner, I had it on my phone. It was a little behind. Me and my wife were watching it and I had a few texts come through. Nobody said who it was! It was a load of emojis from people. The next ball came out and it was Chelsea at home, I thought ‘No, surely not!’. We had a little cheer in the restaurant and everyone was looking at us thinking ‘What are they doing?’. It was nice."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Thomas Tuchel is expected to field a strong Chelsea side on Saturday, just like he did in the previous round against non-league Chesterfield.

That will be music to Houghton's ears who is hoping to play against the best on his return, name dropping N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Loftus-Cheek in the process.

"I hope they do play a strong side," he continued. "No disrespect to the kids and such. They have real top players, it’ll be a tough game. You want to come up against the best and hopefully we can put ourselves up against them.

"There’s going to be top players all around the pitch. It’ll be great for me and the lads to go up against it, to test ourselves and see the quality. We’re looking forward to it. Hopefully we come up against Ruben, Kante and Jorginho in the middle of the pitch!”

Regardless of the outcome on Saturday, it'll be a moment for Houghton and his family to cherish returning back to where it all started. Anything extra for the 26-year-old and it will be a bonus.

"We know it’s going to be a big opportunity for us but also a tough one. We’re looking forward to it. I don’t want to take away the gloss. It’s not a game for me. It’s good for me on a personal note to go back but it’s good for the club as well in terms of revenue, the fans going. There’s going to be six or seven thousand fans going all the way to London. It’ll be huge for the fans. The rest of the team as well, it’s going to be a brilliant game. Everyone’s looking forward to it."

"Hopefully we can put an upset on!"

