Lewis Bate: The Story So Far

In a season in which Chelsea u23s squad thrashed their Man Utd counterparts 6-1, and sit four points clear at the top of the table, Lewis Bate has stood out as a star performer.

Having only turned 18 in October, he has already made the senior side’s bench on two occasions, and is arguably one of the most integral factors to the youth side’s superb form.

Having a closer look at Bate’s profile, we see a real contender for a breakthrough into the first team midfield in three to four years. This is especially impressive given the immense depth Chelsea have in midfield for younger players: Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Tino Anjorin, Conor Gallagher and Ethan Ampadu are all 21 or younger, and competing for similar positions.

Bate has been at Chelsea since the age of eight, and has progressed through several youth teams containing the aforementioned Tino Anjorin, who has also drawn praise and featured a handful of times in the first team.

Whilst Billy Gilmour, who is eight months older, has been “fast-tracked” to the first team, Bate has established himself as a key character in an excellent u23 team.

Chelsea u23 sides have enjoyed a huge haul of success and trophies in the 2010s; including eight league titles, six FA Youth Cups (including five in a row), and two UEFA Youth Leagues. This set-up has spawned players such as first-team regulars Mason Mount, Reece James and Tammy Abraham.

Bate broke into the u18 team in Maurizio Sarri’s 18/19 campaign, alternating between central midfield and a defensive role, assisting versus Reading.

The 19/20 season, where cultivation of youth was promoted by Frank Lampard and assistant Jody Morris, was a real step-up for Bate. He played 26 games across all youth competitions, scoring four and assisting six. Bate played the full 90 in many games; 14 in central midfield, and 11 deeper.

Bate particularly impressed with his passing range; able to pick out through balls from deeper midfield positions. His athleticism and work rate was noted, evident in his ability to play multiple midfield roles competently, and contribute a good level of output. Bate consistently showed his ability to win the ball back in a deep area, beat an opponent, and play a productive pass. This form has drawn comparisons to team mates Gilmour and the older N’golo Kante. Bate also forged a special partnership with teammate Anjorin; this chemistry running the midfield in Chelsea u23s recent wins.

Bate representing the England u17s.



Bate made the first-team bench post lockdown in the 3-0 away defeat to Sheffield United in July. With nine substitutions allowed, and N’golo Kante out injured, Bate was an unused substitution.

According to The Athletic, Bate was made to feel welcome in the first-team set-up by senior players Cesar Azpilicueta and Olivier Giroud. Bate was also an unused sub for the 4-1 second leg away loss to Bayern Munich in August.

Moving into 20/21, where Tino Anjorin made his first team debut against Krasnodar earlier this month, Bate has continued to progress. He has played the full 90 in seven of the 11 opening u23s games, mainly in a deeper role, whilst also deputising out on the left. Bate was superb in the 6-1 win over Man Utd, showing his desire and hunger deep into the game, and linking up superbly with Anjorin, who got two goals and two assists.

In a culture around Stamford Bridge where the academy is now a viable route to first-team football under Frank Lampard, Bate could become the 10th academy graduate to make his debut under Frank.

What happens next for Bate is dependent on three things. Firstly, he must continue his form for the rest of the campaign. With Gilmour now more and more involved in the first team after overcoming his knee injury, Bate has a chance to truly make that midfield his own.

Mount used his platform in the Netherlands to impress Frank Lampard, who brought him to Derby the following year



Secondly, he must consider a loan move away. Mason Mount flourished aged just 18 in the Eredivisie with Vitesse, scoring 13 and assisting 10 in 40 games, including in the Europa League, to win Vitesse Player of the Year. However, Bate should perhaps be wary of the example of Ethan Ampadu, competing for a similar role, who has struggled for minutes at both RB Leipzig and Sheffield United.

Finally, the futures of competing midfielders at the club will affect Bate’s. With Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley and Jorginho unlikely to be at Chelsea beyond next summer, there is a chance for the likes of Bate and Anjorin to make the coveted step-up. Conor Gallagher is having a brilliant season on loan at West Brom and will likely be in the midfield question. Furthermore, there is increased speculation Chelsea will formalise a move for Declan Rice next summer, who is 21 and plays in Bate’s role.

All things considered, all Chelsea fans will hope Bate continues his fantastic displays, and we see him make his debut sooner rather than later.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube