"This is a joke" - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's Tammy Abraham snub ahead of FA Cup semi-final

Chelsea fans have reacted to Tammy Abraham being left out of the matchday 20-man squad to face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The 23-year-old will play no part at Wembley after it was revealed he has not been included in the squad for Saturday's clash.

It continues to cast further doubt over Abraham's future at the club with Thomas Tuchel seemingly appearing to not favour the Chelsea forward, who is in fact their top goalscorer in all competitions this season with 12 goals.

EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

The decision has left some of the Chelsea squad 'shocked' according to reports as it has among the fanbase ahead of the semi-final.

This isn't unusual for Abraham to be left out. He has found it hard to get in Tuchel's squad in recent weeks, and the Chelsea head coach has insisted it is nothing personal against the Englishman.

Abraham has been extremely limited of chances in comparison to some of his teammates including Timo Werner for instance, while Ben Chilwell and Christian Pulisic have been given lifelines to reclaim their places in the side and they have taken them.

But for Abraham, he hasn't received the same treatment and the reason is unclear with the forward fully fit and available to be selected.

Tuchel will opt to select three left-backs in the squad - Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri but there will be no room for their top goalscorer. It's a puzzling scenario at Cobham, one which is doing no good for Abraham's long-term future at Chelsea.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea fans reacted to the news of Abraham being left out of the squad, and it brought mixed opinion, but many did question the though process of Tuchel.

