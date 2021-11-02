Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Malmo

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea will be keen to secure the three points as they chase qualificaiton from Group H whilst Juventus host Zenit.

Chelsea XI to face Malmo: Mendy, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech; Havertz.

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Pulisic, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Chilwell, James, Sarr, Vale

On the team selection, Tuchel said: “We miss Mateo and we took the decision to build up N’Golo at home, so that he becomes a little bit more robust after several little injuries in the last weeks."

Tuchel continued to discuss the inclusion of Ruben Loftus-Cheek: "He is a bit like the type of Kova, he likes to drive the ball, the ball is very safe with him, he doesn’t lose a lot of balls. He’s using his physical ability more and more, that’s what we want.”

When asked about the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell, Tuchel said: "Was a tough one, they have been so good and decisive. It is an intense position, they cover everything up and down. They played a lot of matches, we got a little bit worried.

"We have good guys, it's the moment to let Marcos and Azpi start."



