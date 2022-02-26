Thomas Tuchel Will Want to Overcome Wembley Woes to Land First Domestic Trophy in Charge of Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will undoubtedly have his Wembley woes from last year in the back of his mind as he prepares to take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The two will face off in the final of this year's Carabao Cup with Tuchel desperate to win his first domestic trophy in charge of the European champions.

Having won three trophies already since taking over at the club, Tuchel is still yet to land a domestic trophy, having been beaten in last year's FA Cup final by a stunning goal by Leicester City's Youri Tielemans.

Since taking over at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel has taken the west London side from an underperforming squad to Champions League glory.

The German tactician lifted the trophy in May 2021 after beating Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 1-0 in a hotly anticipated final.

Chelsea have since gone on to win the UEFA Super Cup over Villarreal as well as the FIFA Club World Cup, beating Palmeiras 2-1 in the final.

As Tuchel eyes up his fourth trophy at the helm of the club, he will be well aware of the importance of a domestic trophy to English fans.

Manchester City have won the previous four consecutive EFL Cup finals, but this season they were knocked out by West Ham on penalties in the competition's round of 16.

As a result, this year's competition will be fought out by Chelsea and Liverpool in a tie that means more to Tuchel than just a win, lose or draw.

This competition is another exhibition of Thomas Tuchel's football against that of counterpart Jurgen Klopp.

Despite Tuchel having won more trophies than Klopp by one, the latter has certainly got the better of Chelsea's manager in their head-to-head meetings.

In a total of 17 encounters between the two, Klopp has won on nine occasions, while Tuchel has prevailed in just three.

Tuchel did manage to secure a 1-0 victory over his German counterpart back in March 2021 with the only goal coming through Blues midfielder Mason Mount.

This season, the two sides have met twice, with both clashes ending in a draw.

With silverware on the line however, both managers will be desperate to claim their stake to this fixture.

The losing side, whoever it may be, will still have a chance to lift a domestic trophy this season as both teams are set to continue their FA Cup journey next week.

Despite revealing that he believes Klopp's side will be the favourites going into the final, Tuchel did insist this week that his squad are feeling confident ahead of the clash.

"I don’t know. I think to 51-55 per cent, they are the favourites because of recent form and results," he told the press.

"We have things to trust on, we have experienced, tight matches against Liverpool. The last three were all a draw. So that will not happen obviously in Wembley. We will find a winner somehow.

"We know very well what it takes to have a tough match against them. We feel confident we have what it takes and now we need to show it. It’s the same for them, nice to have a match like this and a final.”

