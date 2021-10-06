Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea To-Do List During International Break

Thomas Tuchel has some Chelsea players left at Cobham after a lot of his squad headed away to join up with their nations for the latest international break.

Chelsea next play on October 16 against Brentford in the Premier League and a few remain at Cobham for the German to train and keep a close eye on.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Saul Niguez, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Lewis Baker, Hakim Ziyech, Charly Musonda and injured duo Reece James and Christian Pulisic remain with the Blues for the break.

Tuchel's men are top of the Premier League table after seven matches, but the Chelsea boss has plenty of things to be looking at during a quieter part of the season.

1) Get N'Golo Kante back to full fitness following Covid-19 isolation

At some point, Kante will come out of isolation after testing positive for the virus. He missed the matches against Juventus and Southampton, but should be available for selection against Brentford next weekend.

Tuchel offered an update on the 30-year-old last week, saying: "N’Golo has symptoms but not a lot of symptoms, so he’s okay.

"I don't want to go into more details. He's okay. He's doing well.

"He was concerned about it (in the past), and he did everything not to get it. Unfortunately, he tested positive but we care about him, like we care about every player. We're in touch with him every single day. The doctors are in touch with him and he has our advice and our support, and he is in a good way."

Chelsea will be wanting the midfield engine back to face the Bees and it will be Tuchel and the coaches job to get him ready, over the next week or so, in time for the trip across London to face Thomas Frank's side.

2) Keep track of his international players (playing players on form)

Tuchel made an admission prior to the international break that he would now select his players based on their 'actual form' after sending a clear message to his squad following the droppings of Ziyech and Kai Havertz.

"We have to pay attention to the actual form," said the Blues boss.

With that in mind, the German will now need to extensively watch his squad if he is to keep to his promise of selecting players based on form. Many who are competing for the same roles, including the likes of Ben Chilwell and Marcos, should be matched with one another to see who performs better and therefore start against Brentford next weekend.

3) Settle Saul Niguez into the club after arrival

It's been far from an ideal or easy start for the 26-year-old since his Deadline Day switch from Atletico Madrid. He arrived in London last month to a quiet Cobham. The majority of the squad were away on international duty, meaning he had to wait to meet his new teammates before being thrown into the deep end against Aston Villa.

Saul has been restricted of minutes but Tuchel has insisted he will get his chances if he continues to work hard and adapt to life in England following the move from Spain.

"He does not need to worry," said Tuchel. "Just work hard and adapt and the chances will come."

Saul didn't have time to settle into life at Chelsea in September. This is the first down time he has had since the busy schedule of three games a week.

Tuchel now needs to ensure the Spaniard gets comfortable off the pitch, now that he has some more time on his hands, which could then benefit Chelsea, Tuchel and himself on the pitch.

4) Ensure Hakim Ziyech gets boost to try to recover decisive form

Tuchel had a grown at the weekend about Ziyech, as well as Havertz. That the pair weren't decisive enough and their form hasn't been good enough, for a club like Chelsea, which is a valid reason from the Blues boss.

"We always try to do our best to get the players in the best shape but at some point, after a lot of chances, we have to admit that Kai and Hakim are not in their very best shape," said Tuchel.

"That may not even be their fault it's just like this at the moment. They struggle at the moment to be decisive. But we had a period after pre-season when Kai and Hakim were very decisive for us.

"Hakim was a key player throughout our preparation and in his first game against Villarreal in the Super Cup. Kai also delivered the assist for Hakim's goal.

"They have maybe lost a bit of belief, confidence, whatever. We will not stop trying to boost them. Nobody is angry at them and nobody has major concerns, but we have to pay attention to the actual form."

Ziyech has time now on his hands to find himself again on the training pitch. To show his qualities, which will hopefully translate onto the pitch. But he has to win Tuchel's trust back, to get back in the side.

And when he does, he has to produce, he has to deliver, he has to return the favour from Tuchel. But Tuchel needs to put an arm around the Moroccan which he has no doubt done to help him find his Ajax form, something which Chelsea have rarely seen since his arrival.

