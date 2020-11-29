After Chelsea’s defensive issues last season, the side’s fortunes have drastically improved, and now rank as one of the strongest defensive teams in Europe across 2020/21.

This can be partially attributed to the summer arrivals of Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell in solidifying the back four. Mendy in particular has been superb - keeping seven clean sheets in his first ten games, conceding only three goals, with a save percentage of 87.5 per cent in the Premier League, the highest on record currently.

Kurt Zouma has also had an excellent start to the season and looks a mature, imperious leader in defense, now aged 26, with eight clean sheets in 14 games, three goals, and a 96.3 per cent aerial duel completion rate, the highest in Europe.

Reece James has also looked the part at right-back so far this season - showing the completeness of his game by locking off Allan Saint-Maximin at St James Park, whilst continuing to provide high quality crosses for the attacking players. His connection with Hakim Ziyech already looks very promising and will prosper further in coming games.

A combination of these factors has transformed Chelsea from a side that conceded 54 goals last season [the most in the top 10], the most from set-pieces and the most from outside the box, to a side that has conceded just two in the last eight games.

Fabrizio Romano reported on the HereWeGo podcast that Chelsea will look to sign a 'long-term' young centre-back in the next summer transfer window. The reasons for this are understandable. Whilst Thiago Silva has been exceptional since his arrival, he is now 36, and the second-oldest senior squad player. Both Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori don’t appear to be fully trusted by Frank Lampard, and both were linked with moves away in the summer window.

According to The Newcastle Echo, The Magpies are interested in loaning in Tomori in January, and whilst Rudiger performed well on his return to the first-team against Newcastle, it is not clear if he will stay at the club beyond this season, now aged 27 and with aspirations of remaining in the German national team. Andreas Christensen has also not returned to the team since conceding six goals versus West Brom and Southampton, and being sent off in the first half of the 2-0 defeat at Anfield in September.

Chelsea do have some options within the squad for the long-term centre-back role. Marc Guehi is just 20 and has been performing well for Swansea in the Championship, conceding just six goals in the Swans’ first ten games. Chelsea also acquired 18-year-old Xavier Mbuyamaba in the summer after the defender’s release from Barcelona - the highly-rated 6ft 5in center-back certainly an option for the future. The club will also be keeping an eye on Malang Sarr’s progress on loan at Porto this season, the 21-year-old also regarded as a potential first team player in the coming years.

Who are three centre-back options Chelsea could consider in the summer transfer window, aged under 26?

Jose Maria Gimenez

Jose Maria Gimenez turns 26 in January, and looks to provide the perfect balance of experience with room to still grow and improve. In fact, Gimenez has been frequently linked to Chelsea - Football Insider reporting the Uruguayan is Chelsea’s primary defensive target. Now entering his eighth season at Atletico Madrid, he has been made the club third captain, after racking up 133 appearances for the club so far. In this time he has also represented Uruguay 60 times, including in two World Cups.

After Diego Godin’s departure to Inter Milan, Gimenez has stepped up as the senior centre-back for Atletico. According to Sofa Score, Gimenez has recorded an average rating of 7.0 or higher in four out of the last five seasons. Last season, Gimenez showed the roundness of his game by performing well in various statistical aspects. He completed 86 per cent of his passes, including 90% in his own half - showing his ability to play accurate passes under pressure. Gimenez also completed 55 per cent of ]long balls], 3 per cent better than Antonio Rudiger last season.

Whilst Atletico finished 17 points off league winners Real Madrid, they only lost 4 games, two less than runners-up Barcelona, and Gimenez contributed to 10 clean sheets. His advanced metrics for last season alone look positive - 1.1 interceptions per game [0.3 more than Rudiger], 3.4 clearances per game [0.6 more than Rudiger[, and 71 per cent total duels won [13 per cent better than Rudiger]. Gimenez was also only dribbled past 0.2 times per 90, compared to 0.5 for Rudiger.

In 2017, after a 5-0 thrashing of Las Palmas, Diego Simeone said “I don’t get tired of praising” Gimenez.

The Uruguayan looks perfect for Simeone’s defensive set up, prioritising compactness in a 4-4-2 without conventional 'wingers', adding to greater strength in defensive transitions. Perhaps the greatest evidence of Gimenez’s all round defensive game was in the 2017-18 Europa League semi-final versus Arsenal, where Atleti progressed to the final despite missing various key players, and having 24 per cent of possession and 10 men for 80 minutes. It is no surprise Lampard is a known admirer of Gimenez, and only time will tell if Chelsea formalise a move for the Uruguayan in the summer.

Wesley Fofana

It is hard to believe Wesley Fofana is only 19. The centre-back joined Leicester in the summer from Saint Etienne [who also produced Kurt Zouma] for an undisclosed fee. Fofana has performed superbly for The Foxes so far this season, covering the absence of Caglar Soyuncu, and earning a call up to the France U21 squad packed with defensive talent.

Brendan Rodgers earlier this month described Fofana as 'absolutely colossal' and likened him to Virgil van Dijk, whilst John Percy, writing for The Telegraph, claimed Fofana is a '£100 million defender-in-waiting'.

Talking about Fofana, Rodgers said: "We knew he was a top player for someone so young, and when we spoke to people out there and seeing all the clips, you could see he has anticipation as a defender, he has speed, he has aggression, he defends forward, so all the attributes we like here … We’re delighted with him. He’s a big, big talent. He’s loved his start here."

Statistically, as well as on-the-eye, Fofana has impressed. In the Premier League this season, he has recorded 3.6 interceptions per 90, this is compared to 1.1 for Zouma in the same period. Fofana has also completed 1.8 tackles per 90, compared to 0.4 for Zouma. Fofana has also won 52 per cent of his ground duels, compared to Zouma’s 25 per cent. However, Fofana remains a raw talent, having lost possession more than Zouma, being dribbled past more than Zouma, and with lower passing completion statistics across the board.

Chelsea will keep an eye on Fofana for the rest of the season, and may continue the trend of purchasing from Leicester City after the successes of N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell. Fofana appears a versatile player also capable in defensive midfield in the mold of David Luiz. Another huge positive for Fofana is his performances on the European stage - with an average rating of 7.15 in the Europa League, after starting three of the first four games.

Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde had something of a break-out season for Sevilla last season as the Spanish side won the Europa League and finished 4th in La Liga, and remains only 22. The youngster was linked with Manchester City throughout the summer, after Kounde revealed Guardiola called him personally about a move, but could not agree a transfer fee or personal terms, as the Cityzens opted for Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias instead. It looks likely Kounde will depart Sevilla next summer, having only joined in 2019 from Bordeaux for €25 million.

Kounde, like Gimenez, provides the balance of experience with room to still grow. At Bordeaux, he played over 70 first-team games, despite joining aged just 19. Kounde particularly shone for Sevilla in the Europa League last season, with the Spanish side winning the competition for a record sixth time.

According to WhoScored, Kounde recorded the second best pass accuracy of players to start more than five Europa League games last season with 92.9 per cent. Furthermore, he was dribbled past just once in nine games in the tournament.

Like Fofana, Kounde represents the chance to continue the French defensive chemistry at Chelsea, with Zouma, Sarr, Mendy, Kante, and even Azpilicueta fluent in the language.

As well as his exceptional passing, Kounde performs in other statistical areas too and is a well-rounded defensive player. In the Europa League last season, he picked up six clean sheets, and 0.8 interceptions and 0.8 tackles per 90.

As well as this, Kounde completed 2.1 clearances per 90, as well as a 60 per cent ground duel completion rate.

Under contract until 2024, ESPN report Sevilla will demand roughly £60 million for the Frenchman. GFFN reported Bordeaux will receive €9 million of any transfer fee. This is a pricey figure, but Chelsea have shown they are not afraid to invest large transfer fees, and may well make a move for Kounde considering he is just 22, and to ward off potential later interest from Man City and Liverpool.

