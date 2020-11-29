On Sunday afternoon, Chelsea reignite their fierce rivalry with Tottenham in a must win fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Both London clubs have had strong starts to the season with Frank Lampard’s side also advancing into the next phase of the Champions League after a 2-1 win in Rennes on Tuesday night.

Jose Mourinho however will look to continue his sides top form versus his former club and put in a performance similar to his 2-0 win versus Manchester City last weekend which saw his side go top of the Premier League.

Can Chelsea’s defence prevent the attacking threat of Kane and Son?

Serhou Guirassy’s late equaliser versus Chelsea on Tuesday marked only the second time Chelsea have conceded a goal in the last eight games.

The experience of Brazilian central defender Thiago Silva has been invaluable to Frank Lampard this season and his return to Premier League action this Sunday will be imperative if the Blues want to keep the inform Spurs attack at bay.

England captain Harry Kane and Spurs teammate Heung Min Son have both had a combined goal involvement of 27 this season and Chelsea will be tested heavily in behind with the pace of the South Korean proving to be too much for Premier League defences to handle this year.

Chelsea will also look to the reliable N'golo Kante to slow down devastating counter attacks which have been so effective for the north London team this season. Kante currently has he most interceptions in the league with 27 and will be integral if Chelsea are to keep another clean sheet on Sunday.

Mourinho’s tactics

Jose Mourinho has revived the support of pundits in recent times as his Tottenham team have put in consistent performances this season against strong opposition.

From the 6-1 win at Old Trafford to the 2-0 win versus Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City last week, Mourinho has put on a clinic this season showcasing various tactics and approaches to games which has allowed his side to be in such a comfortable position going into this afternoons fixture.

Should Mourinho deploy the same low block tactics versus Chelsea it could really play into the hands of Lampard's playmakers who have been renown for testing opposition with deliveries this season.

However with the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell being in fine form it would be assumed that Mourinho won’t be looking to give Chelsea space on the ball and press Frank Lampard’s men.

In the Carabao cup fixture in September the Tottenham press in the second half payed dividends and resulted in a late Erik Lamela equaliser and Mourinho’s side to win on penalties.

Stamford Bridge

Tottenham have won only once at Stamford Bridge in their last 34 meetings in west London, dating back to 1990. Sunday’s derby also marks the 1000th game of Roman Abramovich’s ownership of the club and so motivation will be high to get a result.

However there not being a Stamford Bridge crowd plays into the hand of the visitors as Mourinho will be keen to snatch all three points and challenge for his first league title since the 14/15 season with Chelsea.

Sunday will be a spectacle which will capture the attention of English Football. With history of fiery meetings between the two in the past, the fixture will be a must win game for either side and will play a huge role in deciding who will be top of the league by Christmas.

