Three Things Chelsea Need to Learn From December's Defeat to West Ham for Sunday's Clash

Chelsea are set to host London rivals West Ham on Sunday afternoon in what they hope won't end in the same fashion as the last time these two sides met.

In the reverse fixture for this season, back in December 2021, West Ham managed to get the better of the Blues in a 3-2 win, as the European champions collapsed in the second half.

IMAGO / Colorsport

At this point in the season, after a very successful October and November for Tuchel's men, the Blues were sat atop the Premier League table by one point.

Now, the scores are very different, as they sit in third place, comfortably behind Manchester City and Liverpool, with their title hopes all but over.

With West Ham looking to push ahead of Manchester United in their hunt for a top four finish, David Moyes will be hoping to get the better of Thomas Tuchel once again on the weekend.

Here are three things that Chelsea needs to learn from his side's previous defeat back in December ahead of this weekend's repeat fixture.

1. Chelsea's defence cannot continue making mistakes in front of Jarrod Bowen

When Thomas Tuchel was introduced in west London back in January 2021, the first thing he did was tighten up the Blues' defence.

IMAGO / Sportimage

They had conceded too many goals under Frank Lampard, and Tuchel's defensive tactics helped his side hugely in their journey to lift the Champions League trophy less than five months later.

It hasn't been the same story however in 2022.

Chelsea are currently riding a three-game loss streak at Stamford Bridge, having conceded 11 goals across the three games.

Brentford managed to squeeze four goals into the Chelsea net, Karim Benzema himself put three past Edouard Mendy and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal scored beat the Blues 4-2.

The number of unforced errors from the Blues defence that Stamford Bridge has had the pleasure of seeing so far in April has been incredible, which is unlike this Chelsea side.

However, the same happened in their 3-2 defeat to West Ham earlier this season; and Jarrod Bowen was there to capitalise on a number of them.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Mistakes from both Jorginho and Mendy in the first half saw Bowen take advantage and win his side a penalty.

His goal in the 56th minute could also be blamed on sloppy defending. He then had the chance to score his side third later in the half but wasn't able to convert a Michel Antonio cross.

With 15 goals and 11 assists so far this season, Bowen is growing season upon season and will be a key asset for Moyes' men on the weekend.

2. Chelsea need to win their battles in the midfield

One thing that was evident from the two sides' first meeting in December was the absence of both Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante in the midfield.

With Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek holding the lines, the Blues were unable to dominate the middle of the pitch in the way they so often do and it cost them big time.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Although Kovacic is out injured for the upcoming game, Kante is back in the squad, and Loftus-Cheek is in better form than he was in December.

West Ham will be relying on the skills of former Blues prodigy, current Blues target and Moyes' £150 million man, Declan Rice, but Chelsea can't allow him to control the middle of the pitch or the Europa League semi-finalists will be in with a chance to win.

3. Chelsea need to take more chances up front

Looking at the statistics from the last meeting, Chelsea looked as though they were the dominant side.

The Blues registered 19 shots, seven of which were on target, held 64% possession and registered nine corners to West Ham's solitary one.

However, their goals only came from a Thiago Silva header from a corner and a stunning Mason Mount volley.

The west London side failed to create too many clear-cut chances of their own and those that they were able to, they simply couldn't finish.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

If Chelsea are to extend their lead ahead of Arsenal, they must be more clinical in front of goal.

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount have both been on fine form recently, while Timo Werner has began to build in confidence. This attacking trio could be the Blues' key to unlocking West Ham's defence.

