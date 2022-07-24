Three Things Learned From Chelsea's Defeat To Arsenal

Chelsea rounded off their pre-season tour of the United States with a steep 4-0 defeat versus Arsenal in the Florida Cup, but whilst it was just a 'friendly', there were a few things that will be worrying Blue supporters.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Sambi Lokonga made up a score line quite representative of how the game went, and here are the top three takeaways.

Timo Werner in action. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

1. Sterling Changes Nothing

If Thomas Tuchel had hoped Raheem Sterling would come in and patch up his lacklustre attack, without any help, he may have a long season ahead of him. Isolated and idle, the winger had less than a handful of opportunities to showcase his brilliance with the Blues' midfield completely outplayed.

There is an argument that the world-class N'Golo Kante, who couldn't travel to the USA would make a much needed difference, but as previous seasons have demonstrated, the Frenchman hasn't always managed to stay fit.

It means that whilst Sterling could add the fire to Tuchel's squad, if he's doing it all alone, then there won't be a flame in the first place.

Reece James winning a battle against Gabriel Martinelli. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

2. Antonio Rudiger Will Be Missed

The premise of pre-season is to identify the cracks and shake off the rust before the results begin to matter but, it's still a concerning sight that Chelsea haven't been able to keep a single clean sheet, along with conceding a penalty versus Charlotte which ultimately cost them the game.

The mistakes were piling up way before the 45 minute mark, with errors from Trevoh Chalobah and Edouard Mendy in particular affording the Gooners a 2-0 lead, and even though Saka's goal was likely offside, both his and Sambi's finishes did not paint the defence in the best light.

New signing Kalidou Koulibaly, who only had a short cameo, may have a big challenge on his hands as he tries to fill the rather large boots of his predecessor.

Chilwell versus Arsenal in 2020. IMAGO / PA Images

3. Ben Chilwell Has To Be Ready

Tuchel's Chelsea are infamous for their 3-4-3 formation but when they are missing one key aspect of it, it's no longer as effective, and since Chilwell suffered his ACL injury last year we've perhaps been seeing the result of that.

The left-back was an unused substitute for the fixture which suggests he's further away from full fitness than everybody had presumed, but supporters can only hope he'll be back in under two weeks time.

The England international may be able to bring both the defensive and offensive spark the team has been lacking.

A record attendance of over 62,000 supporters caught the match. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

So, the London rivalry swung to the North this time and with the season right around the corner, the Blues have a lot of work to do if they want to make it a contest when they meet again on home turf in November.

