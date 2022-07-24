Skip to main content

Three Things Learned From Chelsea's Defeat To Arsenal

Chelsea rounded off their pre-season tour of the United States with a steep 4-0 defeat versus Arsenal in the Florida Cup, but whilst it was just a 'friendly', there were a few things that will be worrying Blue supporters. 

Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Sambi Lokonga made up a score line quite representative of how the game went, and here are the top three takeaways. 

Timo Werner in action.

Timo Werner in action.

1. Sterling Changes Nothing

If Thomas Tuchel had hoped Raheem Sterling would come in and patch up his lacklustre attack, without any help, he may have a long season ahead of him. Isolated and idle, the winger had less than a handful of opportunities to showcase his brilliance with the Blues' midfield completely outplayed. 

There is an argument that the world-class N'Golo Kante, who couldn't travel to the USA would make a much needed difference, but as previous seasons have demonstrated, the Frenchman hasn't always managed to stay fit. 

It means that whilst Sterling could add the fire to Tuchel's squad, if he's doing it all alone, then there won't be a flame in the first place. 

Reece James winning a battle against Gabriel Martinelli.

Reece James winning a battle against Gabriel Martinelli.

2. Antonio Rudiger Will Be Missed

The premise of pre-season is to identify the cracks and shake off the rust before the results begin to matter but, it's still a concerning sight that Chelsea haven't been able to keep a single clean sheet, along with conceding a penalty versus Charlotte which ultimately cost them the game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The mistakes were piling up way before the 45 minute mark, with errors from Trevoh Chalobah and Edouard Mendy in particular affording the Gooners a 2-0 lead, and even though Saka's goal was likely offside, both his and Sambi's finishes did not paint the defence in the best light. 

New signing Kalidou Koulibaly, who only had a short cameo, may have a big challenge on his hands as he tries to fill the rather large boots of his predecessor. 

Chilwell versus Arsenal in 2020. 

Chilwell versus Arsenal in 2020. 

3. Ben Chilwell Has To Be Ready

Tuchel's Chelsea are infamous for their 3-4-3 formation but when they are missing one key aspect of it, it's no longer as effective, and since Chilwell suffered his ACL injury last year we've perhaps been seeing the result of that. 

The left-back was an unused substitute for the fixture which suggests he's further away from full fitness than everybody had presumed, but supporters can only hope he'll be back in under two weeks time. 

The England international may be able to bring both the defensive and offensive spark the team has been lacking. 

A record attendance of over 62,000 supporters caught the match. 

A record attendance of over 62,000 supporters caught the match. 

So, the London rivalry swung to the North this time and with the season right around the corner, the Blues have a lot of work to do if they want to make it a contest when they meet again on home turf in November.

Read More Chelsea News

Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla and Chelsea Remain Confident Of Jules Kounde Transfer

By Kieran Neller21 hours ago
imago1013250874h
Match Coverage

Women's Euros 2022 Quarter-Final: France v Netherlands| How To Watch| Catch Chelsea Stars

By Melissa Edwards22 hours ago
Arsenal Chelsea
Match Coverage

Arsenal vs Chelsea | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | United States

By Callum Baker-Ellis22 hours ago
imago1010082589h
News

'It's Important I Work Harder Than Everyone Else' - Ben Chilwell On Chelsea's Pre-season

By Melissa Edwards23 hours ago
Kepa
Transfer News

‘He Won’t Be Happy’ - Pundit on Kepa Arrizabalaga Joining Napoli

By Callum Baker-EllisJul 23, 2022 11:29 AM EDT
imago0032500724h
News

'It's What Chelsea's All About' - Jorginho On New Summer Signings

By Melissa EdwardsJul 23, 2022 10:33 AM EDT
Jules Kounde
Features/Opinions

Opinion: What If Chelsea Can't Sign Sevilla Star Jules Kounde?

By Kieran NellerJul 23, 2022 9:11 AM EDT
Mason Mount Raheem Sterling
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Do Chelsea Have The Worst Attack In the Top Six?

By Kieran NellerJul 23, 2022 7:04 AM EDT