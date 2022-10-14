Top 3 Things Learned From Graham Potter's Chelsea So Far

Graham Potter joined Chelsea after the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel just over a month ago and, following an opening day draw against RB Salzburg, it's been four back-to-back victories for the new head coach.

But what has really turned around a squad which looked incapable of scoring and keeping clean sheets under Tuchel, to now a tight and expert attacking force with Potter?

#1 - Formation

Every manager has their own identity and Potter is no different. Chelsea's owners brought in the former Brighton and Hove Albion man to replicate exactly what he was already doing, and it's evidently working.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The front two of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling is running effortlessly with whatever midfield is playing behind them, particularly when that midfield consists of Mason Mount.

The three-man defence hasn't changed but the harmonisation coming from the front has had a clear positive impact on them, with Kepa Arrizabalaga able to keep three consecutive clean sheets.

#2 - Rotation

The four wins have featured a total of 21 different players and all of them have played a part one way or another, with big amounts of rotation being a general no go for the former man in the dugout.

IMAGO / PA Images

There doesn't appear to be any player-manager relationships getting in the way of important decision making, as the likes of Christian Pulisic and Kepa are being given the chance to prove their worth.

#3 - Experimentation

After a highly successful debut season for Tuchel, the expectations for the German were sky high but they never seemed to materialise, and when things didn't seem to be working for him, he wouldn't dare to risk switching it up.

Potter's eagerness to live life a little on the wild side has proved fruitful for his team so far, with that risk-taking tendency being one of the reasons Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali fancied him to take over in the first place.

IMAGO / PA Images

There is of course still a very long and obstacle-laden journey ahead of him, but the initial signs and building blocks have been put into place for Potter to go all the way with Chelsea and add to the 22 major titles won since the turn of the century.

