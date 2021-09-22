'Tough Tie But Winnable' - Chelsea Fans React to Southampton Tie in Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Chelsea fans have reacted to drawing Southampton at home in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Thomas Tuchel's men were handed another home tie after seeing off Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night through a penalty shootout.

It ended 1-1 after 90 minutes after Timo Werner's opener was cancelled out by Cameron Archer's stunning header into the top corner.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

But Reece James stepped up to win it on penalties for Chelsea 4-3 in front of the Matthew Harding end to progress into round four.

The draw took place on Wednesday evening and Chelsea were the first out of the draw and will welcome Ralph Hasenhuttl's side to west London next month, with ties to be played on the week commencing October 25.

Chelsea fans reacted to the draw on social media, and here's what the response was from the Blues faithful:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube