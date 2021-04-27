NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
'Tuchel going with experience' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Real Madrid

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's men are in Madrid for the first leg of their semi-final clash against the Spanish giants who have a formidable record in Europe. 

Chelsea XI to face Real Madrid: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Azpilicueta, Pulisic, Werner, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Zouma, James, Emerson, Alonso, Ziyech, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Giroud

It's an unchanged side to the team that beat West Ham in the Premier League. 

Timo Werner leads the line for the Blues as Cesar Azpilicueta continues at right wing-back.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

