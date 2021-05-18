Sports Illustrated home
'Tuchel Has Lost the Plot' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Leicester City

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Leicester City in the Premier League.

Three days on from the Foxes' 1-0 win at Wembley in the FA Cup final, the two sides meet again, this time at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Tuchel's men need a win and nothing else as they push for a spot in the top four with two games remaining. 

Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: Mendy, James, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Werner, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Emerson, Zouma, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud

Christian Pulisic starts for the Blues in west London, while Mateo Kovacic returns to the bench.

Kai Havertz is the notable absentee, he is out with a reported hamstring issue.

Timo Werner and Mason Mount continue in attack. 

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

