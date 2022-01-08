Skip to main content
'Very Attacking' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Chesterfield

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round on Saturday evening.

The Blues have named a surprisingly strong team, with club-record signing Romelu Lukaku leading the line.

Chelsea XI to face Chesterfield: Bettinelli; Hudson-Odoi, Christensen, Sarr, Hall; Ziyech, Kovacic, Saul, Pulisic; Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Simons, Baker, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Webster, Havertz, Vale

Marcus Bettinelli makes his Chelsea debut along with Lewis Hall as Chelsea appear to start with a back four.

Mateo Kovacic partners Saul Niguez in the middle of the park with Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech operating out wide.

It is a strong attacking line-up for the Blues as Lukaku starts upfront alongside Timo Werner

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

