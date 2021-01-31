'Very confused' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Burnley

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Burnley in the Premier League.

Tuchel takes charge of his second game with the Blues and has had more time to prepare for this clash, after less than 24 hours between his appointment on Tuesday and their 0-0 draw against Wolves on Wednesday.

(Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He will be eager to oversee his side climbing up the table as they currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League.

Chelsea XI to face Burnley: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Silva, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Abraham

Bench: Kepa, James, Christensen, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Havertz, Pulisic, Giroud

Tuchel made four changes to the side that drew with Wolves on Wednesday night.

Mason Mount, Marcos Alonso, Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner all came into the side.

N'Golo Kante returned to the bench. Neither Hakim Ziyech or Billy Gilmour made the matchday squad.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube