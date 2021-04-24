NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
"Very solid back three" - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face West Ham

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face West Ham in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's side head across the capital looking to go three points clear of David Moyes' men in fourth. But a defeat for the Blues in east London will put their Champions League qualification hopes in huge jeopardy.

Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Mount, Werner, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, James, Zouma, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham

Edouard Mendy returns to the side in goal replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga. Mateo Kovacic remains out with a hamstring injury.

Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic start for the Blues in east London.

Tammy Abraham returns to the bench replacing Olivier Giroud. 

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

