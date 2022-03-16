'Very Solid' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Lille

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchels starting XI to face LOSC Lille in the Champions League round of 16 second leg in Frace.

Tuchel has made several changes to his side to face the Ligue 1 team on Wednesday evening.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Chelsea XI to face LOSC Lille: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Pulisic, Havertz.

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Chalobah, Ziyech, Kenedy, Sarr, Vale

Thomas Tuchel has made five changes to his line-up, naming a midfield three in what appears to be a 3-5-2 formation.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso return to the starting XI after injury and Covid-19 absences.

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic are preferred in attack, with Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech dropping out.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

