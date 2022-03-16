Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'Very Solid' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Lille

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchels starting XI to face LOSC Lille in the Champions League round of 16 second leg in Frace.

Tuchel has made several changes to his side to face the Ligue 1 team on Wednesday evening.

imago1010075085h

Chelsea XI to face LOSC Lille: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Pulisic, Havertz.

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Chalobah, Ziyech, Kenedy, Sarr, Vale

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thomas Tuchel has made five changes to his line-up, naming a midfield three in what appears to be a 3-5-2 formation.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso return to the starting XI after injury and Covid-19 absences.

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic are preferred in attack, with Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech dropping out.

chelsea-v-newcastle-united-premier-league (4)

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010492654h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: LOSC Lille vs Chelsea | Champions League

By Nick Emms9 minutes ago
imago0032730125h
News

Nick Candy Hires Gianluca Vialli's Tifosy Capital & Advisory to Provide Guidance on Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms21 minutes ago
imago0152699627h
News

Oaktree Capital Prepare to Make Bid for Chelsea Football Club

By Rob Calcutt29 minutes ago
imago1010296498h
News

Chelsea Cleared to Fly to Middlesbrough in FA Cup Quarter Final as Government Waive Restrictions

By Nick Emms55 minutes ago
imago1010479508h
News

Chelsea Unable to Sell Champions League Tickets for Rest of Season Under Roman Abramovich

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0152699627h
News

Report: UK Government/DCMS 'Working to Ensure' Chelsea Don't Face Ticket Problems After International Break

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010489493h
News

Three UK Order Chelsea to Find Solution to Logo Demands Following Abramovich Sanctioning

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010595486h
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Agreed Chelsea Wages During Contract Extension Talks Before Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

By Nick Emms3 hours ago