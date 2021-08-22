August 22, 2021
'Very Strong' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Arsenal

The fans have spoken.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Arsenal in the Premier League.

Tuchel will be hoping for a change of fortunes in north London on Sunday after suffering the league double defeat to the Gunners last season. 

Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Lukaku

Bench: Kepa, Chilwell, Chalobah, Silva, Zouma, Kante, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Werner

Marcos Alonso starts for the Blues in north London, with Edouard Mendy in net for Tuchel's side. 

Trevoh Chalobah drops to the Chelsea bench as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen start at the back alongside Cesar Azpilicueta.

N'Golo Kante starts on the bench. Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic begin in midfield. 

Romelu Lukaku makes his second Chelsea debut with Kai Havertz also starting in attack with Mason Mount. Christian Pulisic is out with Covid-19.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

