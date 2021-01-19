NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
'Very, very attacking' - Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Leicester City

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Leicester City in the Premier League.

Lampard's side face the Foxes having ended a run of three straight league defeats on the road at the weekend against Fulham. 

Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: Mendy; James, Rudiger, Silva, Chilwell; Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Christensen, Jorginho, Werner, Zouma, Ziyech, Gilmour, Azpilicueta, Emerson

Antonio Rudiger kept his place in the side along with Thiago Silva at the heart of the defence. Reece James came in to replace Cesar Azpilicueta. 

Kai Havertz came back into the midfield with N'Golo Kante injured. Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic also in.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was rewarded with a start, with Christian Pulisic on the other flank. Tammy Abraham leads the line.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

