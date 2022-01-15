Skip to main content
'Very, Very Brave' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Man City

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday's early kick-off.

Thomas Tuchel has made several changes from his team that beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Chelsea XI to face Man City: Kepa; Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Pulisic, Lukaku, Ziyech

Bench: Bettinelli, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Kepa Arrizabalaga maintains his place in goal whilst Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger are preferred as a back three.

Cesar Azpilicueta plays at right wing-back, with Marcos Alonso on the left.

Tuchel has shocked fans, dropping Mason Mount as he prefers Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech up front.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

