January 2, 2022
'Very, Very Strong' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Liverpool

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has made five changes from his team that were held by Brighton on Wednesday night as they were made to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Sarr, Hall, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Vale, Ziyech

The big news of the day is Romelu Lukaku being dropped from the matchday squad as Tuchel punishes him for his latest unhappy comments regarding his situation at the club.

Thiago Silva returns to the side, while Trevoh Chalobah also begins in defence.

N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic begin in central midfielder, as Kai Havertz leads the Blues attack.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

