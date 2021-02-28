'Want to see Pulisic start' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester United

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester United in the Premier League.

Tuchel's side currently sit in fifth place and a win will see them climb into the Champions League places.

Both sides have an undefeated record to keep in tact; Chelsea are yet to lose under the German since he took charge, while Manchester United haven't suffered defeat on the road this season in the league.

Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Kante, Chilwell; Ziyech, Mount; Giroud

Bench: Kepa, Zouma, Emerson, Alonso, Jorginho, James, Pulisic, Havertz, Werner

Hakim Ziyech, N'Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell all came into the side for Timo Werner, Jorginho and Marcos Alonso.

Olivier Giroud leads the line after his match-winner in midweek against Atletico Madrid.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube