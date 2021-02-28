NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

'Want to see Pulisic start' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester United

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester United in the Premier League.

Tuchel's side currently sit in fifth place and a win will see them climb into the Champions League places. 

Both sides have an undefeated record to keep in tact; Chelsea are yet to lose under the German since he took charge, while Manchester United haven't suffered defeat on the road this season in the league.

Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Kante, Chilwell; Ziyech, Mount; Giroud

Bench: Kepa, Zouma, Emerson, Alonso, Jorginho, James, Pulisic, Havertz, Werner

Hakim Ziyech, N'Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell all came into the side for Timo Werner, Jorginho and Marcos Alonso.

Olivier Giroud leads the line after his match-winner in midweek against Atletico Madrid. 

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32373830
News

Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Manchester United

sipa_28663464
Opinions

'Want to see Pulisic start' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester United

sipa_28663439
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

sipa_29214537
Opinions

Chelsea’s five most memorable wins over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge

sipa_32160660
News

Jorginho looks ahead to Chelsea's 'tough' test against Manchester United

sipa_32329113
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

sipa_32282602
Opinions

Comment: Tammy Abraham's Chelsea future looks bleak amid recent rumours

sipa_32373198
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League