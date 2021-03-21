'We can beat any team' - Chelsea fans react to FA Cup semi-final draw against Manchester City

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's side drawing Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The draw was made on Sunday which saw the Blues handed a last-four tie against Manchester City.

Tuchel's side booked their place in the semi-finals following a 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge, confirming their place in the last-four.

The ties will be played on the weekend of 17/18 April.

Full confirmed semi-final draw:

Leicester City/Manchester United vs Southampton

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the semi-final draw on social media:

