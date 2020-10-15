On Tuesday evening, Germany Played Switzerland in a Nations League group game which ended 3-3.

Although Joachim Low’s side showed defensive frailties in a back four, the outstanding attacking performances from two of Chelsea’s new signings will come as good news to Frank Lampard and Chelsea fans as the Blues look to win two on the bounce this weekend versus Southampton

On the night, the Chelsea duo both contributed a goal and an assist and were an integral part of the German fight back to salvage a point after going 2-0 down in the first half to a well drilled Switzerland. Timo Werner was the first Blues player to get on the score sheet with a classy finish on his left foot after successfully taking on the Swiss defence.

Werner overall attempted 4 shots on Yann Sommer’s goal and regularly drifted into wide areas to give space for other players to roam into attacking areas. This plan materialised in the 60th minute where Bayern winger Serge Gnabry got on the end of a Werner low cross and netted Germany’s third and final goal of the night.

Fellow German international Kai Havertz also had a promising start for Die Mannschaft where he took advantage of a loose Fabian Schar pass and showed good pace to drive in the box and finish on his weaker right foot.

The 21-year-old, who joined Chelsea for a club-record fee this summer, is still without a goal in the Premier League, but Tuesday night's showcase and promising performances versus Crystal Palace and Barnsley in the Carabao Cup will only add to his confidence as he’ll look to kick on and contribute in Saturday's fixture against Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Joachim Low will heavily depend on the two new Chelsea signings if his team are to redeem themselves after a shocking World Cup title defence back in 2018.

“But I also see the positives [in Havertz and Werner joining Chelsea]. The players develop their personalities abroad. I think if Kai and Timo take the next step at Chelsea, that will of course help us," said Low.

Low changed from the back five Germany have recently played with to a traditional back four with Werner and Havertz playing as attacking options. The large amount of play time both players have had together is starting to show with both players combining frequently throughout the match which resulted in Havertz providing Werner with an assist in the first half.

Lampard likewise will see positives in the duos performance last night and their contributions could definitely spark the momentum Chelsea need in order to compete at the top of the table.

Lampard could look to move Werner back to his preferred central role with freedom to move into wide channels, this could be an issue for Hassenhutl and his Southampton side who showed susceptibility for exposure earlier in the season in a 5-2 defeat to Tottenham.

With Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech returning to training this week after a successful international break and Christian Pulisic edging closer to full match fitness, the German duo of Havertz and Werner will be expected to be performing at the top of their games as must win fixtures versus Southampton and Manchester United approach in the coming game weeks.

----------

