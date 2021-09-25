September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'Werner x Big Rom, Looking Forward to it!' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Manchester City

The fans have given their verdict.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel's side haven't lost to Man City in the last three meetings, winning them all, and will be keen to continue their unbeaten start to the league season.

Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Werner, Lukaku

Bench: Kepa, Silva, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, Havertz

A change of system sees Timo Werner start alongside Romelu Lukaku upfront.

A midfield three of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are preferred to counter Manchester City's dominante possession based game.

Marcos Alonso and Reece James operate as wing-backs whilst a strong defence of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are operated infront of the returning Edouard Mendy.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

More Chelsea vs Manchester City Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35189012
Features/Opinions

'Werner x Big Rom, Looking Forward to it!' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Manchester City

just now
sipa_35186496
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

6 minutes ago
pjimage (31)
News

'He's a Class Player' - Mateo Kovacic Heaps Praise on Kai Havertz

39 minutes ago
sipa_35000471
News

'It's Not Easy to Play Against Them' - Mateo Kovacic Reflects on Previous Manchester City Games

50 minutes ago
pjimage (30)
News

'We Will Push Him to the Absolute Limit' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Kepa Admission

56 minutes ago
sipa_35170235
News

'We Don't Have This Weapon' - Pep Guardiola Makes Chelsea New Striker Admission Following Romelu Lukaku's Return

28 minutes ago
sipa_33271670
News

Thomas Tuchel Declares He is 'Not a Fanboy' of Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Ahead of Premier League Clash

1 hour ago
sipa_33571857
News

Thomas Tuchel Responds to Pep Guardiola's Champions League Final Comments Ahead of Man City Clash

1 hour ago