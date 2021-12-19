'We've Been Decimated' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Wolves

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has made two changes from his team that were held by Everton at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.



Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Chalobah, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley

Trevoh Chalobah and N'Golo Kante start in midfield for the depleted Blues, who are without Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kai Havertz (Covid-19).

Reece James, Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech all start at Molineux as Saul Niguez continues on the bench.

Christian Pulisic starts in attack with Andreas Christensen ruled out through injury.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube