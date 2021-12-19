Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'We've Been Decimated' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Wolves

Author:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has made two changes from his team that were held by Everton at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Chalobah, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley

Read More

Trevoh Chalobah and N'Golo Kante start in midfield for the depleted Blues, who are without Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kai Havertz (Covid-19).

Reece James, Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech all start at Molineux as Saul Niguez continues on the bench.

Christian Pulisic starts in attack with Andreas Christensen ruled out through injury.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007013056h
Features/Opinions

'We've Been Decimated' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Wolves

1 minute ago
imago1008429709h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

3 minutes ago
imago1006809175h (2)
News

Chelsea Have Request to Postpone Wolves Clash Rejected Despite Covid-19 Chaos

1 hour ago
imago1008705443h
News

Thomas Tuchel Calls for Chelsea Support After Recent Boos

2 hours ago
imago1007585105h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Understands Saul Niguez Frustration But Offers Full Chelsea Support

3 hours ago
imago1006809175h (2)
News

Report: Chelsea Thrown Into Chaos After One Further Positive Covid-19 Case Ahead of Wolves Clash

3 hours ago
imago1008431942h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea May Need to Make 'Unfair' Selection Decision vs Wolves

15 hours ago
imago1008433992h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Outlines Chelsea Concerns After Injury & Covid-19 Blows

16 hours ago