Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

What Chelsea's transfer business means for club-captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Matt Debono

Cesar Azpilicueta arrived at Chelsea in the summer of 2012 following the Blues' Champions League triumph and has been ever-present in the side. 

The 30-year-old was handed the club captaincy at the beginning of this season following Gary Cahill's departure after being released. 

Azpilicueta has only missed two games for the Blues in the Premier League this term which has seen him play at both left and right-back. 

Reece James' breakthrough into the first-team has seen the Spaniard shift to the left-hand side as Frank Lampard wasn't fully convinced by Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri. 

Chelsea are in the market for a new left-back this summer with Ben Chilwell targeted as Lampard's preferred option while Nicolas Tagliafico and Alex Telles have been lined up as alternative options. 

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-lille

The arrival of a new left-back will cast doubt on Azpilicueta's regular spot in the Blues side, who has shown he can play anywhere across the back-line. 

Absolute Chelsea asked supporters what they believe Azpilicueta's role at the club could be once a left-back is acquired. 

Many still believe the 30-year-old has a future in the side and will continue to be an important figure who will be utilised next season.

His versatility has been noticed and some think he could be an option to play at centre-half, after the season has seen the Blues show signs of weakness in the heart of the defence. 

----------

Where do you think Cesar Azpilicueta's future lies - at the club in some capacity or away from Stamford Bridge?

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Opinions

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mason Mount warns Chelsea team-mates over bad language in empty Premier League stadiums

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has warned his team-mates against swearing when the Blues return to Premier League action in empty grounds.

Matt Debono

Gareth Southgate makes Ruben Loftus-Cheek Euro 2020 admission

England boss Gareth Southgate believes the coronavirus crisis has benefitted certain players including Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Matt Debono

'He deserves a new contract' - Chelsea fans on Antonio Rudiger's birthday message to Kai Havertz

Chelsea fans are excited at the prospect of landing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

Revealed: Timo Werner's £54 million release clause doesn't expire until July 15

The awaited transfer of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner to Chelsea may have to wait slightly longer before the deal is announced.

Matt Debono

Pedro hands Chelsea a 1-0 friendly win against Reading at Cobham

Chelsea narrowly beat Championship side Reading 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon at their Cobham training ground.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Claims of Chelsea offering Kai Havertz a five-year contract have been rubbished

Chelsea had been reported to have made their first move for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz by offering him a five-year-deal, but those claims have been quickly rubbished.

Matt Debono

Chelsea host friendly against Championship side Reading at Cobham

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side continue to prepare for the Premier League restart next week as they line up two friendlies against Championship opposition.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea table contract offer to Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz

Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz by offering him a deal to make the switch to west London.

Matt Debono

Chelsea handed major boost after N'Golo Kante returns to contact training

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been handed a major boost ahead of their Premier League return next week after N'Golo Kanté returned to contact training on Tuesday.

Matt Debono

Chelsea expect Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho to join Man Utd

Chelsea are expecting Borussia Dortmund and England international Jadon Sancho to join Manchester United.

Matt Debono