What Chelsea's transfer business means for club-captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta arrived at Chelsea in the summer of 2012 following the Blues' Champions League triumph and has been ever-present in the side.

The 30-year-old was handed the club captaincy at the beginning of this season following Gary Cahill's departure after being released.

Azpilicueta has only missed two games for the Blues in the Premier League this term which has seen him play at both left and right-back.

Reece James' breakthrough into the first-team has seen the Spaniard shift to the left-hand side as Frank Lampard wasn't fully convinced by Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

Chelsea are in the market for a new left-back this summer with Ben Chilwell targeted as Lampard's preferred option while Nicolas Tagliafico and Alex Telles have been lined up as alternative options.

The arrival of a new left-back will cast doubt on Azpilicueta's regular spot in the Blues side, who has shown he can play anywhere across the back-line.

Absolute Chelsea asked supporters what they believe Azpilicueta's role at the club could be once a left-back is acquired.

Many still believe the 30-year-old has a future in the side and will continue to be an important figure who will be utilised next season.

His versatility has been noticed and some think he could be an option to play at centre-half, after the season has seen the Blues show signs of weakness in the heart of the defence.

Where do you think Cesar Azpilicueta's future lies - at the club in some capacity or away from Stamford Bridge?

