'What does Pulisic have to do to start?' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Everton

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Everton in the Premier League.

It's fourth versus fifth in the league at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, with just one point separating the sides. 

Chelsea XI to face Everton: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Zouma; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz, Hudson-Odoi; Werner

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Kante, Mount, Ziyech, Pulisic, Giroud.

Marcos Alonso, Kurt Zouma, Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz all come into the side, as Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante are given rests, while Hakim Ziyech drops back to the bench. 

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

