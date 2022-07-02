Skip to main content

What Does The Future Hold For Chelsea Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi

It would be safe to say that last season did not go to plan for the English international, with staggered game time and injury issues Callum Hudson-Odoi struggled for constant game time with the Blues. 

Hudson Odoi featured in 28 games across the whole 21/22 season including all competitions, where he manged three goals and six assists before picking up a Achilles tendon injury leaving him on the sidelines.

Videos of the young winger and fellow team mate Ben Chilwell have emerged. The pair look to back in pre-season training before the rest of the first team as they look to return from long term injuries.

Whereas most of the first team hung up their boots for the summer, Hudson-Odoi only took a week off to rest. He has been training mainly by himself with help from the coaching staff for the last four to five weeks.

The 21-year-old has spent his whole career at Chelsea where he mainly made a name for himself at academy level. Since then he has made 126 first team appearances for the blues as a promising young talent. With that he has also managed to win the Champions and Europa League which many players never achieve. 

However with Chelsea's links to try bring in Raheem Sterling , Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha , Hudson-Odoi may struggle for game time with the world class talent that the Blues look to sign. 

According to Simon Johnson a move away from the club could benefit the English youngster. Reportedly up to four different Premier League teams are interested in Hudson-Odoi. 

Next season could potentially be the make or brake for the Blues youngster, with the amount of competition that he could face next year it may put the idea of a move away from Chelsea for regular game time a serious thought. 

