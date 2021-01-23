Comment: What needs to be addressed if Chelsea are to get top four?

It’s crunch time in west London as Chelsea look to kickstart some form going into the new year. With results of recent times being underwhelming and pressure intensifying on Frank Lampard, is top 4 still a possibility or will the damage of the last month hinder the Blues’ 20-21 campaign?

Individual form

The current form of Chelsea’s big money signings has marred Lampard’s sides performances of recent times. With the likes of Timo Werner continuing his goal drought and Kai Havertz still failing to adapt to the intensity of english football, Chelsea are in a precarious position when it comes to personnel decisions.

Recently it has come to light that some players are “confused of their roles” within the team due to the chop and changing tactics employed by the manager.

In addition to this, Lampard has recently introduced Antonio Rudiger into the side after the demise of Chelsea’s defence who have conceded 12 in the last 8 league fixtures. This has had little effect however with the Blues conceding twice to domestic rivals Leicester midweek which has mounted the pressure upon the manager and has asked questions whether the team is adequate enough to challenge at the top of the table.

If Chelsea are to make the steps to close the gap on a top four position this season it is essential that Lampard’s goal scorers find some much due form with fixtures versus Wolves, Burnley and Tottenham quickly approaching.

Werner’s late miss in last weeks 1-0 victory over Fulham felt like last chance saloon for the German forward as concerns are growing as to whether the strikers confidence has been damaged beyond repair. The former Leipzig man has accumulated an astonishing 3.72 xG since his last Premier League goal and needs to find some consistency if his side are to accumulate some integral points over the next few weeks.

Tactical approach

Frank Lampard’s tactical approach has recently come under fire from critics after some disappointing results which has effectively ruined any hopes of Premier League success come May. The 3-1 loss to Arsenal back in December unearthed the major flaws in his system and highlighted the lack of cutting edge and chance creation in a side crying out for goals.

If Chelsea’s hierarchy are to keep Lampard as manager we should expect a vast improvement to the creativity of his side and the eradication of one dimensional football which relies heavily on fullbacks.

Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer commented on Chelsea’s loss at the Emirates:

“It wasn’t until the 85th minute where they had an effort on target. A lack of intensity and drive and quality in the final third.

“When you look at some of the players on show in the attacking third, then this could be a worry for Frank.”

The pattern of lethargic performances has continued since then and Chelsea’s season is hanging in the balance with another loss putting them out of the race for Europe entirely.

Chelsea resume their season on Sunday with an FA Cup clash versus Championship side Luton Town where Blues fans will be hoping the fixture can reignite form and passion into these set of players.

