What Thomas Tuchel's arrival at Chelsea could mean for Christian Pulisic

Frank Lampard has been sacked as Chelsea manager, after 18 months in charge, a top-four finish and FA Cup final run.

Chelsea currently sit in 9th, after a dire run of five losses in eight league games, 11 points off leaders Man Utd, and the decision to cut ties with Lampard was a tough decision for Abramovich and the board, given the legendary status of Lampard at Stamford Bridge, and his positive first season in charge.

READ MORE: What Roman Abramovich said on Frank Lampard's sacking

READ MORE: The 10 reasons which led to Frank Lampard's Chelsea departure

READ MORE: How Frank Lampard's time at Chelsea came to an end

In terms of potential replacements, Fabrizio Romano today confirmed German Thomas Tuchel will be appointed new Chelsea manager, and will oversee the team in Wednesday’s league game versus Wolves. Tuchel won two Ligue 1 titles with PSG between 2018 and 2020, and took the French champions to last season’s Champions League final, as well as winning the DFB-Pokal cup in 2017 with Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic going up against Benzema in December 2016.



One player who could potentially flourish in Tuchel’s 4-3-3 / 4-2-2-2 system is Christian Pulisic, who played under Tuchel between 2015 and 2017, when Dortmund finished 2nd and 3rd in the Bundesliga respectively. According to CBS Sports writer Roger Gonzalez, Pulisic’s camp are already “excited” about the prospect of Tuchel becoming the new Chelsea boss.

How did Pulisic fare under Tuchel, and can he recreate this form in a Chelsea shirt?

This Season So Far

After overcoming a muscle injury in November, Pulisic has featured in nine of the last 10 Premier League games, playing the full 90 minutes in six. In this period, Pulisic scored the third goal in Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Leeds in early December, his first league goal since the trip to Anfield in June.

Like many other members of the squad like Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Edouard Mendy, Pulisic has struggled in recent weeks, coinciding with the wider squad’s decline in form. SofaScore ratings of higher than 7.0 versus both Manchester City and Arsenal since Boxing Day exhibit the ability to perform in high-profile games, although both games resulted in disappointing defeats, which ultimately contributed to Lampard’s sacking.

Pulisic looked particularly shaky in the 1-1 home draw versus Aston Villa, registering a rating of 5.8. The American only completed 1/6 attempted dribbles, 1/13 attempted ground duels, missed a ‘big chance’, and lost possession 20 times. As a player plagued with recurring injury issues over the past few seasons, an underwhelming display against a tough, physical Villa side can be excused.

Pulisic attempts to take it past Wilfried Ndidi.



Pulisic also looked out of form in away games versus both Fulham and Leicester, picking up a ratings of 6.6 in both. In the defeat to Leicester, which proved to be Lampard’s final league game in charge, Pulisic completed 69% of his attempted passes, did not register a shot on target, and lost possession 16 times.

Chelsea fans know the immense talent and quality Pulisic brings to the team, and will be hoping he can rediscover the form he showed in ‘Project Restart’ last year, scoring four and assisting four in the final eight games, which propelled Chelsea to a top-four league finish.

Pulisic under Tuchel

Pulisic made his Dortmund breakthrough in the 2015/16 campaign under Tuchel, aged just 18. After appearing for the U23 squad, managed by Norwich manager Daniel Farke, he made his first-team debut in January 2016, as a substitute at home to Ingolstadt.

During the remainder of the season, Pulisic appeared in another eight Bundesliga games, as well as three in the Europa League, scoring two league goals as BvB finished 10 points off champions Bayern Munich in second. In this campaign, Pulisic was primarily utilised as a left-winger, although he did also get minutes on the right, and centrally too.

Across the 2015/16 season, Pulisic registered a rating of 6.78, a very impressive showing from a teenager playing his first season in a new, competitive league.

Pulisic played a total of 38 Bundesliga games under Tuchel



The 2016/17 campaign was a real improvement for Pulisic. He played in 29 of 34 available league games, playing the full 90 in 10 games. Furthermore, Pulisic played every Champions League game for BvB, as the German side were knocked out by AS Monaco in the quarter-finals, as well as the final four games of the DFB-Pokal Cup, which Dortmund won for only the second time in the 21st century.

Across the season, Pulisic contributed five goals and 13 assists; his highest G+A total in Germany, and second most productive season behind the 2019/20 campaign at Chelsea. Pulisic proved his versatility and adaptability by playing 27 times on the right-wing, whilst also deputizing in his preferred role on the left, as well as nine times centrally.

A SofaScore rating of 6.80 was also his second highest during his time at Dortmund, only marginally worse than the 6.81 rating of 2017/18, during which Tuchel had left BvB and was on a sabbatical.

Pulisic’s Champions League rating of 6.93 in 2016/17 was also his highest rating during three years at Dortmund, and included a 8.2 rating in the 4-0 last 16 second leg win versus Benfica, scoring one, assisting another, and completing 71% of attempted dribbles.

Tuchel was clearly pleased with the efforts of the American teenager, stating in September 2016: “We’ll build on Pulisic, he knows that he has our trust … We are pleased that Pulisic was successful when he played for the United States. This just confirmed his outstanding talent”.

The connection goes both ways. In 2017, Pulisic told Bundelisga.com: “I’m just very thankful for everything [Tuchel] did for me. Tuchel always trusted me and gave me a chance."

Therefore, whilst Lampard’s sacking remains raw and emotional for all Chelsea fans, the possibility of Pulisic fulfilling his huge potential under Tuchel in the future is a very exciting proposition.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube