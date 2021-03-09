What Thomas Tuchel's comments could mean for Christian Pulisic's future at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic is finding minutes extremely hard to come by at Chelsea since the arrival fo Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

The 22-year-old has only started one of the Tuchel's 11 games which was in the FA Cup win against Barnsley last month. Seven of the games, including six league games, the American has made short cameo appearances from the bench, whilst he also came on in the final minutes in the 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Pulisic's lack of playing time has been unfortunate. He was dropped to the bench following Tuchel's appointment due to the pair working together at Borussia Dortmund previously. Tuchel wanted to learn the others players' traits and qualities quickly, an that came to a detriment to Pulisic.

Pulisic can count himself unlucky too. His dropping to the bench has coincided with Chelsea's blistering form. They are yet to lose under the German, look defensively solid and are securing vital results in their quest for top four.

That continued against Everton on Monday night in a 2-0 win where Pulisic came on in the 89th minute when the game was finished. It gave him no time to make any sort of impact.

Tuchel admitted post-match that his treatment of Pulisic has been harsh and has told him to remain patient as he awaits his chances in the team.

"Yes, I can say nothing else but good things about him. "Maybe his biggest problem is that I know him from Dortmund and I think he started only in the cup games. It is my responsibility and it is a bit unfair but I know what impact he can have in the last 20 or 30 minutes.

"He was a bit unlucky in the last few games. It isn't a lack of trust or quality, it is just that he will have to be patient. I have another guy who I would love to mention in Emerson who suffers from bad decisions by me.

"He does not play but he is an amazing guy who trains at the highest level and he never lets the team down with his mentality. It was a super hard decision today to have him out of the squad, the same with Tammy. It is like this, we have a strong group. The guys have to keep on fighting. There's no other way."

Pulisic has struggled to find his post-lockdown form this season. He spearheaded Chelsea's march to Champions League qualification last season, but his form this season has been of complete contrast.

Against Barnsley, an inferior side in the Championship side, Pulisic didn't produce a standout display and it saw him hooked in the final 10 minutes at Oakwell.

Injuries have set the American back from replicating, and bettering his 11-goal debut season last year following his switch from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019.

Pulisic now has to fight more than ever to prove his worth to Tuchel with competition for places rife. A similar route to Andreas Christensen is needed from the winger - out of the picture and when he is given the chance, he has to perform.

There isn't time for sulking. He needs to use his frustrations as motivations to get back to his best, otherwise it will be a long road back to try to break back into the side.

He can't have any complaints with not getting in the side at the moment due to the current form. But there is concern - Tuchel is constantly changing his side and rotating. That was again evident against Everton as he made five changes to his side that beat Liverpool. But Pulisic still isn't being handed a start.

It's early days in the Tuchel era and Pulisic will be given his chances eventually. It's a waiting game and having to remain patient for that moment, but when it does come, Pulisic has to take it otherwise he can't have any complains over his lack of playing time.

