    • October 6, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    What We Know About Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich's Trip to London

    Author:

    Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made a rare visit to the United Kingdom to visit relatives in recent days.

    The 54-year-old hasn't been in London since 2018 following issues with his entrepreneurial visa, but the Russian-Israeli has entered the UK for the first time in around three years on his Israeli passport which means he doesn't need a visa to enter the country. 

    Abramovich has watched Chelsea from afar, however he was in Porto for the Blues' Champions League final triumph against Manchester City back in May.

    sipa_35396814

    What do we know about Abramovich's trip to the UK?

    The Chelsea owner is visiting family in the capital, after his spokesperson confirmed the news to PA.

    It remains unknown how long Abramovich will be in the UK for, with Chelsea not in action until October 16 against Brentford in west London. 

    Abramovich could make a visit to Chelsea on his trip, but that is not confirmed at this moment in time, as per reports. 

    sipa_33049455 (1)

    His spokesperson refused to comment on whether the Russian-Israeli would visit the Holocaust Museum, something which he has heavily donated to. 

    Abramovich will no doubt be pleased to be able to return to London, and on his trip he could possibly speak to Marina Granovskaia, and even head coach Thomas Tuchel.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_33049455 (1)
    Features/Opinions

    What We Know About Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich's Trip to London

    44 seconds ago
    sipa_35329859
    Transfer News

    Chelsea's Interest in Benfica's Darwin Nunez, But Focus Remains On Portuguese Club

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35009448
    Features/Opinions

    Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea To-Do List During International Break

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35442885
    News

    'It Was A Difficult Time' - Tomori Opens Up On Chelsea Exit

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35371905 (1)
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: Tino Livramento's Latest Chelsea Comments Hint at Blues Return, Would a Move be Wise?

    2 hours ago
    sipa_27640866
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea 'Have Asked' About Niklas Sule's Availability Over Potential Transfer

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35148037
    Transfer News

    Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz's Valuation Revealed Amid Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & Man Utd Links

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35399073
    Transfer News

    Report: 'Untouchable' - Bayer Leverkusen Send Chelsea Message Over Florian Wirtz's Future

    3 hours ago