What We Know About Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich's Trip to London

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made a rare visit to the United Kingdom to visit relatives in recent days.

The 54-year-old hasn't been in London since 2018 following issues with his entrepreneurial visa, but the Russian-Israeli has entered the UK for the first time in around three years on his Israeli passport which means he doesn't need a visa to enter the country.

Abramovich has watched Chelsea from afar, however he was in Porto for the Blues' Champions League final triumph against Manchester City back in May.

What do we know about Abramovich's trip to the UK?

The Chelsea owner is visiting family in the capital, after his spokesperson confirmed the news to PA.

It remains unknown how long Abramovich will be in the UK for, with Chelsea not in action until October 16 against Brentford in west London.

Abramovich could make a visit to Chelsea on his trip, but that is not confirmed at this moment in time, as per reports.

His spokesperson refused to comment on whether the Russian-Israeli would visit the Holocaust Museum, something which he has heavily donated to.

Abramovich will no doubt be pleased to be able to return to London, and on his trip he could possibly speak to Marina Granovskaia, and even head coach Thomas Tuchel.

