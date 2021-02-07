'Where is Christian Pulisic' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Sheffield United

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Tuchel could extend his run to four unbeaten in charge of the Blues if they avoid defeat to Chris Wilder's side, and could make it three wins on the spin with a victory at Bramall Lane.

Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell, Mount, Werner, Giroud



Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Zouma, Emerson, Kante, Gilmour, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham

Andreas Christensen came into the side for the injured Thiago Silva.

Reece James continued at right wing-back, with Ben Chilwell on the other side.

Timo Werner and Mason Mount are in the Blues attack, with Olivier Giroud leading the line.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

