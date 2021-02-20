NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
'Where is Havertz' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Southampton

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Southampton in the Premier League.

Tuchel could extend his run to seven games unbeaten in charge of the Blues as they look to cement and build on their spot inside the Premier League top four down on the south coast. 

Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Abraham, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Christensen, Emerson, Gilmour, Chilwell, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Giroud

Edouard Mendy came back into the side for Kepa Arrizabalaga in between the sticks for the Blues. 

Kurt Zouma started in defence for the Blues in Thiago Silva's absence. N'Golo Kante came into the side for the Blues. 

Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount will spearhead the Blues attack. Kai Havertz not involved at all on the south coast. 

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

