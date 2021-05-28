Where Were Several Current Chelsea Players During the 2012 Champions League Triumph in Munich?

Chelsea are in their third Champions League final, and the first since the triumph over Bayern Munich in their home stadium in 2012.

The Chelsea squad has changed drastically since then, with starting centre-back pairing David Luiz and Gary Cahill both leaving the club in the summer of 2018, after John Terry moved on in 2017, and Petr Cech moved across London to join Arsenal in 2015.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

Where were various Chelsea players in their career at the time of the 2012 final, a squad where only Thiago Silva has experience playing in a European final?

Mateo Kovacic

Despite having won the Champions League three times consecutively with Real Madrid, Mateo Kovacic has never featured in any of the three finals - he was an unused sub in the 2017 and 2018 finals, and was not in the squad for the 2016 win over Atletico Madrid.

The Croatian midfielder was 18 at the time of Chelsea’s last Champions League final, and was in his second senior season at Dinamo Zagreb, the club he joined as a 13-year-old. Kovacic was already a regular for the Croatian side, and missed just five league games out of a potential 30, contributing 11 goals and assists, as Zagreb won the league 21 points ahead of second place.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Zagreb also reached the Champions League Group Stage that season, having overcome three qualifying rounds to reach the tournament. Kovacic played in every Group Stage game, including frequently on the left wing, although his side were knocked out having lost every game. This included 6-2 and 7-1 defeats to Real Madrid and Lyon, respectively, although Kovacic did score the consolation in the latter game.

Jorginho

The Brazilian-born Italian midfielder was 20 at the time of Chelsea’s Munich success, and was plying his trade at Hellas Verona in Serie B, having spent the previous season on loan at Sambonifacese, who were in the fourth tier of Italian football at the time. Jorginho joined Verona’s academy at the age of 16, having moved to Italy a year prior.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jorginho had a tough start to the 2011/12 season, missing 11 of the first 15 Serie B games. However, the midfielder broke into the first team for the second half of the season, missing just one of the final 27 games, as Verona finished 4th, qualifying for the play-offs with a chance of promotion to Serie A.

Jorginho played in both legs of the play-off semi-final versus Varese, however Verona lost 3-1 on aggregate. Verona earned promotion the following season, and Jorginho joined Napoli, and Maurizio Sarri, after one season in the Italian top flight with I Gialloblu.

Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud is one of the most senior members of the current Chelsea squad, and was 25 at the time of the Blues win over Bayern Munich. Giroud was playing his second season at Ligue 1 side Montpellier, and had a brilliant season for the club, an integral member of La Paillade’s first ever Ligue 1 title in their history.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Giroud only missed two league games for the club across the season, and contributed 21 goals and 12 assists. This put him level with PSG forward Nene for the Ligue 1 Golden Boot, whilst ex-Blue Eden Hazard also bagged 20 goals.

Giroud’s goals secured Montpellier's first Ligue 1 title, finishing three points above PSG, the fourth different team to win the French title since 2009. Giroud was also named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year, and his form earned a move to Arsenal in the summer of 2012 for roughly £9.6million, whilst he also made his France debut versus the USA earlier that season.

N’Golo Kante

N’golo Kante has had a meteoric rise to success in footballing terms - going from playing in Ligue 2 to winning the Premier League twice, FA Cup and World Cup in just three years. At the time of Munich 2012, Kante was 21, and playing at Boulogne in Ligue 2.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Kante made his debut, and only appearance that season, for the club in the final game week - an 11 minute cameo off the bench in a 1-2 loss to AS Monaco. Boulogne were already relegated by this point - finishing nine points off safety, winning just seven games.

Kante truly broke into the Boulogne team the following season in the third tier of French football, missing just one league game, before earning a move back to Ligue 2 with Caen.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta is Chelsea’s current longest serving player, and was 22 at the time of the Munich triumph. Azpi was playing his second season at Marseille in Ligue 1, and his fine form in France earned him a move to Chelsea the following summer for £7million.

Having joined Marseille from his boyhood club Osasuna in 2010, Azpi played 44 games for the club across the 2011/12 season, with the vast majority of minutes coming at right-back. Despite a disappointing league campaign where Les Phocéens finished 10th, just 10 points above the relegation zone, the club earned passage to the Europa League third qualifying round by winning the Coupe de la Ligue, a domestic competition abolished last year.

EFE/Kiko Huesca/Sipa USA

Azpi played every minute of the final, when Marseille overcame Lyon 1-0 after 30 minutes of extra time. Marseille also reached the quarter-final of the Champions League, losing 4-0 to Bayern, and Azpi played every minute of the knockout stage as Marseille knocked out Inter on away goals, and beat Borussia Dortmund 3-0 in the group stage.

It was these impressive displays that saw Azpi poached by Chelsea in the summer following the Champions League success; the club also adding Eden Hazard, Oscar and Romelu Lukaku to the squad.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube