Comment: Who Frank Lampard should start at right-back against Manchester United

On Saturday Chelsea will look to bounce back after last weekend's draw to Southampton by visiting top four contenders Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is yet to win away in Manchester and will look to set the record straight with a victory.

With both teams producing strong performances mid week in the Champions League, the game promises to be exciting and the quality of personnel will be decisive as to who takes all three points.

Lampard has gained a reputation of rotating and giving his whole squad a chance to prove themselves in the starting team. One position of focus at the moment is at right-back where England international Reece James and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta have been challenging each other for the permanent role with both being handed starts this season. This begs the question, how does the two compare and, who should start on Saturday.

Statistical Comparison

Throughout his eight years at Chelsea, Azpilicueta has been renowned for his one-on-one defensive abilities and the leadership attributes which he brings to the team.

The 31-year-old Spaniard however has come under heavy criticism over the last few seasons and his lacklustre 2019-20 campaign supports this. Apzilicueta lost possession of the ball 681 times last season which is the most he’s ever registered whilst at Chelsea. This could of influenced the 53 league goals Lampard’s side conceded by the end of the restart.

On the other hand James has shown promising moments when given the chance for the Blues and has already registered an impressive 30 crosses in the league this season. James also featured in England's 1-0 defeat to Denmark and gained the plaudits of England manager Gareth Southgate despite being sent off after the final whistle.

Southgate said: "That’s a lesson he’s got to learn. He had an incredible debut, he’s impressed me all week.

'Until that moment he’d showed great maturity. It’s ended up something that shouldn’t have happened but for the overall week he’s made a positive impression.’

Manchester United vs Chelsea

Manchester United traditionally shape up in a 4-3-3 and have influential wingers who can be the deciding factor in games. United’s Marcus Rashford scored 17 goals last season in the league primarily from wide positions and continued his rich vein of form in the Champions League this week with a late strike to confirm a 2-1 victory over PSG.

To keep Rashford quiet on Saturday will be of Lampard’s top priority and the Chelsea manager should be looking to James after his impressive start to the season including 10 tackles compared to Azpilicueta’s 5.

The wide threat from James should be seen as imperative if Chelsea are to create chances for Timo Werner and to also test a Manchester United defence which is susceptible for exposure.

The return of winger Christian Pulisic gives Chelsea a more direct approach in attack with the American often making darting inside runs into the box for the likes of James to find him at the back post with a cross.

The fight for the right-back slot will likely go on for the remainder of the season considering the high volume of games Lampard’s team are scheduled to play. The experience of Azpilicueta who’s won two Premier League titles with the Blues is vital for Chelsea if they are to contend at the top of the table this season.

However the attacking ability of youth graduate Reece James will be integral for both Chelsea’s attack and defence, and a game against United where chances are hard to generate he will be relied on heavily.

