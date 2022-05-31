Who Todd Boehly’s First Chelsea Signings Could Be This Summer

Todd Boehly's consortium have been successful in their pursuit of Chelsea, having been officially confirmed as the new owners of the London side.

Several players are eyeing moves elsewhere, including Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger who are both set to leave at the end of their Chelsea contracts in June.

Therefore, the Blues will expect several new faces to come through the door at Stamford Bridge this summer.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When asked about his plans for the summer, Thomas Tuchel discussed what is needed in his squad and promised to challenge from day one of next season.

He said: "Players are going out. We are rebuilding.

"This is always challenging but we are up for the challenge. I don’t know where we are from day one. What I can promise is that I will be here if I can promise that! I will be here with full energy and positive energy no matter what.

"We will still work for Chelsea and I refuse to think of negative scenarios. We will be competitive, on which level we will see."

The Blues finished third in the Premier League and are keen to add to their squad, with Boehly reportedly set to invest heavily in the Chelsea squad, handing a £200 million budget to Tuchel during his consortium's first summer in charge to rebuild the squad.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Absolute Chelsea have identified some potential signings in Boehly's first summer at the club.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Jules Kounde

Recent reports have stated that Chelsea will finalise the transfer of Sevilla's Jules Kounde after the takeover, with all restrictions being lifted on the club.

Chelsea had planned to sign the French international under Abramovich's ownership but a deal fell through last summer, with the defender holding a verbal agreement with the Blues.

In September, Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began as he remains a top target.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team," he said.

With Christensen and Rudiger departing, it is extremely likely the 23-year-old will join Tuchel's side this summer as he is 'convinced' he will become a Chelsea player this summer after being spotted in London.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Kalidou Koulibaly

Another defensive target identified has been Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Blues were linked heavily with the defender, who is a teammate of Edouard Mendy at national level, back under Antonio Conte's reign.

The Senegalese international was prised out of a move to Stamford Bridge but with his contract coming to an end at Napoli in 2023, Chelsea could secure his services at a cut-price.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

If Cesar Azpilicueta decides to move on at the end of the season, Koulibaly could bring an experienced head to the Chelsea back-line as the 30-year-old has plenty of matches under his belt in the Serie A.

A figure of €35 million has been touted as Chelsea could bring Koulibaly to London.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Josko Gvardiol

This one just makes sense.

Boehly is set to put data at the heart of his Chelsea model, so why not sign the most statistically impressive young defender in the world?

When compared to centre-backs in Europes ‘top five’ leagues, the Croatian’s passing capability is made clear - he ranks in the top 3% for ‘progressive passing distance’ and passes completed per 90, as well as through balls and ‘passes under pressure’ per 90.

He ranks third for most passes into the final third in the Bundesliga and is within the top 6% for defenders in Europe when looking at tackles and interceptions per 90.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea have been scouting Gvardiol ahead of a potential summer move, with the 20-year-old one of the hottest prospects in world football.

Tuchel is a 'big fan' of the defender, and if the statistics aren't good enough for the new ownership, the fact that the head coach wants him should be more than enough to warrant the transfer.

The Croatian would be a fine replacement for the departing Rudiger.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea are no doubt in need of midfield reinforcements, with Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all spending time sidelined this season.

Whilst Conor Gallagher is set to return to fight for his place in Tuchel's squad, we could see an outgoing or two - leaving the Blues in need for reinforcements.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Two names have been heavily linked, the first AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni.

Chelsea's scouting department are continuing to watch and monitor the France international ahead of a potential summer move, with Liverpool and Real Madrid also in the mix.

Monaco are set to demand a fee of €80 million, which could hand Boehly's Chelsea a boost if he is to look for a marquee summer signing, and one for the future.

However, recent reports state that it may be too late for Chelsea to enter the race, with Real Madrid being the Frenchman's preferred choice.

IMAGO / PA Images

Declan Rice

In a move which looks destined to happen one day, Declan Rice could return to his boyhood club, Chelsea.

Reports have stated that West Ham United are set to deny Rice a move away from the club this summer but he could force their hand by demanding a move.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The midfielder had been offered an eight-year contract, which would see him earn £200,000 a week in east London, which he rejected as he looks for Champions League football, which Chelsea can offer.

Whilst this move looks increasingly unlikely this summer, it is surely one to keep your eyes on in the future.

Daniel Finkelstein - part of the Boehly consortium, has previously stated that he wishes for the club to purchase Rice, and the non-executive director could get his wish one day.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Ousmane Dembele

Looking for a marquee signing? Look no further than Ousmane Dembele.

This deal makes sense on so many levels. The winger is a free agent in the summer, has worked with Tuchel before and would bring something no other Chelsea player has.

It has been reported that Tuchel is 'insistent' on bringing Dembele to Stamford Bridge after coaching the 24-year-old during their time together at Borussia Dortmund.

What better way to show you back your manager than doing all that is in your power to sign one of his top targets?

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Chelsea have struggled in front of goal this season and Dembele has been one of Barcelona's brightest sparks in attack.

He has still not agreed a contract renewal at Barcelona or a transfer elsewhere as the latest reports have stated that Boehly is keen to re-open talks with the French star, if he is still available.

Dembele's agent has stated that his future 'remains open' as there is still time for Chelsea to enter the race for the winger.

A forward would most likely have to depart if Dembele comes in, but what a show of intent this would be to kick-start the Boehly era.

IMAGO / regios24

Robert Lewandowski

If we are talking about big name signings, you cannot get much bigger than Robert Lewandowski, a Ballon d'Or winner and global superstar.

The Polish international is more heavily linked with Barcelona, but only seems possible if the former player on this list, Dembele, is set for a departure.

The transfer has been labelled as 'not impossible' as Chelsea have tried to sign Lewandowski three times previously.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Reports revealed that the reigning World and European Champions 'could' be in contention to sign the Munich man this summer and if Boehly is looking for a man to find the net after Romelu Lukaku's struggles, look no further.

This would be a short-term solution but if available, Boehly could bring the generational forward to the Premier League.

