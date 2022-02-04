Comment: Why Chelsea Are Still on Course for Successful Season Despite Losing Ground in Premier League

It hasn’t been the easiest past few months for Chelsea, who suffered their most difficult spell under Thomas Tuchel, winning just three of their last 10 Premier League matches, relinquishing their chances of lifting the title at the end of the season for the first time since 2016.

Chelsea are currently 10 points behind Manchester City, despite playing a game extra, and as hard of a pill that may be to swallow for the Blues, there is still plenty left to fight for.

Tuchel’s men face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at the end of the month, looking for their third piece of silverware under the German’s guidance, while the Blues still have a shout in three other competitions this term.

This weekend, Chelsea have a FA Cup fourth round clash against Plymouth Argyle, who, in all fairness and respect, serves as a favourable fixture for the Blues. Tuchel reached the final of the FA Cup last season and faltered at the final hurdle, losing to Leicester City at Wembley.

This time around, the German will be hoping to right his wrongs and claim what could be his second domestic trophy with Chelsea, if all goes according to plan against Liverpool first of course.

The next major competition the Blues gear up for will be the FIFA Club World Cup where Chelsea will look to conquer the world for the first time after being beaten by Corinthians back in 2012. The European champions will face the winners of Al Ahly and Monterrey.

On paper, it does seem that Chelsea will lift some sort of silverware again this season, it’s just about living up to the high expectation they have set for themselves. In the UEFA Champions League, the Blues face star shot-stopper Edouard Mendy’s former club in Lille.

The French-based club have been languishing in the bottom half of the table so Chelsea should reach the latter stages and get a few steps closer to defending their European crown.

Tuchel’s side have been a formidable force in knockout competitions and will be a force to be reckoned with in the business end of all the remaining tournaments that lie ahead for the Blues.

One could also argue that a spot in the top four, reducing the gap between themselves and Man City will and can also be considered as progress. Chelsea have been on par with Liverpool this term, who are still deemed to be one of Europe’s biggest giants, so consistency from here on out will determine how successful the Blues’ campaign goes.

