Why Chelsea's 'No To Hate' Re-launch Comes At The Perfect Time

The Blues initiated the club-wide campaign in March of 2021 with the hopes of forever stomping out discrimination and hate from the beautiful game, and as we move into the 2022/23 season, it seems more important than ever.

Chelsea have always prided themselves on standing against signs of intolerance shown by a select number of fans representing their colours, but it appears they will be going even further for the new year.

A fan at Stamford Bridge in 2021 wearing a Hate Racism t-shirt. IMAGO / PA Images

The re-launch began with a vast range of activities focused of the four key pillars; race, gender, LGBTQI+ and religion.

Club staff, the youth ranks, and a young group of local supporters were all involved in at least one of the individual focus sessions held by the Blues last week, where they discussed the prevalent issues in each of the areas in a space for education and learning, followed by conclusions on how to tackle them.

The keystones of the four sections always remain the same but every year there is something new for footballing fans to think about.

Ji So-yun pictured for Chelsea Women in 2021. IMAGO / Sportimage

The Black Lives Matter movement had inspired clubs across the Premier League and Europe to take the knee in support of driving change for almost two seasons, something that sides have now agreed will have a bigger impact should it only be done for the 'big matches'.

In other words, it was losing it's value and starting to feel like more of an obligation and less of an actual statement, with players like Wilfred Zaha and Michail Antonio eventually rejecting the notion.

The new season will also be attracting more people to the women's game, following a highly successful and record-breaking Euros tournament in England, with Chelsea kicking off the WSL campaign at Stamford Bridge.

The Women's team haven't played a WSL fixture at the Bridge since 2019. IMAGO / PA Images

So, in what is expected to be a growing and eye-opening 10 months of football, the extra support and attention on spreading awareness for equality will be vital for it's success, and the No To Hate campaign ensures that it will begin right at the root.

