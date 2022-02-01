Why Man United's Deadline Day Decision Could Give Chelsea Boost in Declan Rice Pursuit

The competition for Declan Rice's signature is going to be extremely strong, but Chelsea's chance of signing the England international may have increased following Manchester United's transfer deadline day antics.

Rice, 23, is the subject of strong interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, with all three clubs likely to try to make a move for the midfielder this summer.

The Athletic have already confirmed he is a summer target for Thomas Tuchel, and their hopes of bringing him across the capital will hinge of being able to meet West Ham's valuation, as well as their London counterparts agreeing to let him leave.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

But Chelsea may now only need to worry about Manchester City in their hunt of the £100 million-rated star, formerly of the Blues' Academy.

On Deadline Day, United midfielder Jesse Lingard, who has six months left on his deal, was wanted by both West Ham and Newcastle United.

As West Ham worked on a deal, Newcastle became the front-runners for the 29-year-old after Manchester United made the decision they didn't want to sell to a rival competing for a top four spot.

Ralf Rangnick gave the green light on Monday morning for Lingard to depart Old Trafford, but come the end of the transfer window at 11pm (UK), he was still a Red and will leave at the end of the season on a free transfer.

IMAGO / PA Images

Lingard was 'extremely disappointed' with United's decision and stance, per reports, which could impact their chances of signing Rice.

West Ham could now decide not to offer United any favours by agreeing a deal to allow Rice to move north following their decision to not allow Lingard to return to the London Stadium.

This is only good news for Thomas Tuchel and the Blues who are already planning their shortlist for the summer, with it set to be a crucial window for the Champions League holders.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube