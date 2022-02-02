Why Plymouth Argyle Shouldn't Be Surprised If Chelsea Go Full Strength for FA Cup Tie

Plymouth Argyle make the trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon to face Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round.

After comfortably beating Chesterfield in the previous round, Chelsea's first game in two weeks is against League One opposition as they eye a spot in the fifth round.

Thomas Tuchel has tended to still go near full strength for the cup ties. That was seen against Chesterfield despite them being a non-league side.

Chelsea's XI which faced Chesterfield: Bettinelli; Hudson-Odoi, Christensen, Sarr, Hall; Ziyech, Kovacic, Saul, Pulisic; Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Simons, Baker, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Webster, Havertz, Vale

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

And despite Chelsea having to fly to Abu Dhabi shortly after Saturday's clash for the Club World Cup next week, Plymouth and Steven Schumacher shouldn't expected a weakened Blues side.

Tuchel respects the competition and that was shown against Chesterfield, but also it is their first game back from the winter break.

Chelsea will want to get some match minutes in the legs of their stars in preparations for their Club World Cup adventure in the Middle East as they eye to put their 2012 final defeat against Corinthians behind them.

"We respect the game and any opponent," said Tuchel last month prior to their 5-1 win over Chesterfield.

IMAGO / PA Images

"You can demand it from yourself if you think it through, any consequence you have to deliver performance. We need to be ready and need to have a strong squad, a squad that is ready to enjoy these minutes. If you want to reach the next round you need to win. This is as boring as it is but it is like this.”

Chelsea have a nearly fully fit squad at their disposal now following the returns of Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen to training earlier this week.

The cup tie isn't a done deal already for Chelsea, just as Tuchel eluded to in January, but with a full strength side set to be fielded Plymouth will need to be at their very best to claim an upset in the capital.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube