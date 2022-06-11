Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Why West Ham's Declan Rice Is Perfect For Chelsea

Chelsea's midfield has always been strong. Whether it's now with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic or going back a decade ago when Frank Lampard and Michael Essien ruled the Premier League.

West Ham United centre midfielder Declan Rice played for the Blues at academy level and has constantly been linked to his childhood team.

Declan Rice and Jesus

The 23-year-old was instrumental last season, helping to push the Claret and Blues to the semi-final of the Europa League as well as a seventh-place league finish.

Rice has been the spine of David Moyes' successful team and it could cost over £100 million to bring him to Stamford Bridge, especially due to his emergence on the international front, where he displaced Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in the England team during the Euros last summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With Kante 32 in March and Jorginho 31 in December, new options are needed in midfield for Chelsea, and Rice is exactly what is required. 

Rice 1

Rice has the technical ability and passing range needed to play in Thomas Tuchel's team - in that aspect, there's not much that he hasn't got in his game. Of course, he can improve, and under the German manager he would do that, but he's already playing at an insanely high level.

He has Premier League experience, so would be up to the physical challenges that the division requires, therefore making the deal far less risky.

The Hammers number forty-one played an astonishing 50 games last season.

Read More Chelsea Coverage

Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Belgium Boss Roberto Martinez Reacts To Romelu Lukaku's Potential Chelsea Exit

By Ben Thomas19 minutes ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Transfer News

Report: Todd Boehly Instructs Chelsea To Sign Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly

By Callum Baker-Ellis14 hours ago
Andreas Christesen
News

News: Andreas Christen Is One of Four Players Released By Chelsea Following the End of the Season

By Finn Glowacki14 hours ago
imago1012248361h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future

By Ben Thomas16 hours ago
Drinkwater
Transfer News

News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea

By Owen Cummings17 hours ago
imago1012260762h
Transfer News

News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan

By Connor Dossi-White18 hours ago
James
News

Report: Chelsea Hesitate In Giving Reece James New Contract

By Owen Cummings19 hours ago
Tuchel cover 2
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Sets Four-Man Transfer Shortlist

By Owen Cummings20 hours ago