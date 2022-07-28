Skip to main content

Women's EURO 2022 Final: Chelsea's Bright and Kirby Will Be Key

The lionesses have stormed through this years UEFA Women's EURO tournament, and earned themselves a well-deserved place in the big final versus Germany this Sunday.

The team has been close to flawless after five wins from just as many games, with only the one goal conceded during their comeback victory over Spain, but two players in particular will need their best performances yet at Wembley Stadium. 

England Women

Fran Kirby celebrating with Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp and Beth Mead after scoring versus Sweden. 

Chelsea's Fran Kirby has been a vital part of England's record-breaking attack, with five goal contributions to her name so far she is her nation's second most effective forward, and plays with a style which will prove essential against the Germans.

England's greatest footballing foe like to push high up the pitch and steal the ball from unknowing defenders, before moving it along to target woman Alexandra Popp one way or another. 

Kirby is highlighted for her attacking prowess for the Blues, but one skill she isn't credited enough for is her consistent and effective tracking back, and this role will be a key feature if the Lionesses want the upper hand

Millie Bright and Magdalena Eriksson

Millie Bright embracing clubmate Magdalena Eriksson post match. 

One name which has been shouted about this tournament, is Blues centre back Millie Bright, who has been leading her backline alongside captain Leah Williamson to the joint-best defence is the competition.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps is in the top five for the least saves out of the teams who made it past the group stages, and a big reason for that is because of Bright's strong ball-playing ability and not allowing attackers the opportunity to get into the penalty box.

Germany's eagerness to press defenders out of possession is not likely to cause any problems for this centre half partnership but if they start to get close, Bright can hit 60 yard passes to get them out of trouble. 

