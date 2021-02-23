'Would like to see more of Pulisic and Havertz' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Atletico Madrid

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Tuchel is yet to beaten since taking over last month (W5, D2) and they face Diego Simeone's men in the first leg of the round of 16 tie in Romania.

Chelsea XI to face Atletico Madrid: Mendy; Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner, Giroud

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Kante, Abraham, Pulisic, Zouma, Chilwell, Ziyech, Gilmour, James, Havertz, Emerson

Edouard Mendy keeps his place in the side with the back three lining up with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Callum Hudson-Odoi comes back into the side as does Jorginho, who starts alongside Mateo Kovacic.

Olivier Giroud leads the line with Timo Werner and Mason Mount either side of the Frenchman.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

