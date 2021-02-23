NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

'Would like to see more of Pulisic and Havertz' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Atletico Madrid

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Tuchel is yet to beaten since taking over last month (W5, D2) and they face Diego Simeone's men in the first leg of the round of 16 tie in Romania.

Chelsea XI to face Atletico Madrid: Mendy; Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner, Giroud

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Kante, Abraham, Pulisic, Zouma, Chilwell, Ziyech, Gilmour, James, Havertz, Emerson

Edouard Mendy keeps his place in the side with the back three lining up with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Callum Hudson-Odoi comes back into the side as does Jorginho, who starts alongside Mateo Kovacic.

Olivier Giroud leads the line with Timo Werner and Mason Mount either side of the Frenchman.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Oblak cover
Transfer News

Revealed: Chelsea twice missed the opportunity to sign Jan Oblak from Atlético Madrid

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-wolves (53)
Opinions

'Would like to see more of Pulisic and Havertz' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Atletico Madrid

fbl-eur-c1-atletico-training
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea | UEFA Champions League

southampton-v-chelsea-premier-league (14)
News

"I like the way he plays" - João Félix reveals admiration for Mason Mount ahead of Champions League tie

chelsea-v-luton-town-the-emirates-fa-cup-fourth-round
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich make contact with Chelsea over Christian Pulisic

chelsea-v-manchester-city-premier-league (3)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea set to hand Thomas Tuchel 'huge €300M' transfer budget this summer

fbl-ger-bundesliga-schalke-dortmund
Transfer News

Roman Abramovich wants 'priority' target Erling Haaland at Chelsea 'at all costs'

Hazard Real cover
News

Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta reflects on Eden Hazard's struggles since Real Madrid switch