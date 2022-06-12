You Have To See This Chelsea Concept Shirt For Next Season...

A graphic designer on Twitter called "@TheLampardView" has posted what could be one of the cleanest concepts jerseys of the year.

Posted on Saturday evening, the black and gold shirt has a detailed patterning all over it. Near the bottom of the top, the thick gold lines swerve in all directions.

"@AfamKit", who design and produce sports kits, were given credit for the masterpiece on Twitter. They have 1700 followers.

As of 22:30 on Saturday, the post is extremely popular on social media, with over 12.4k likes.

Unfortunately, it is just a concept design and won't be used next season. But just imagine...

The stuck on club crest has very fine detail and texture, which adds to the overall quality of the jersey.

The gold Club World Cup badge fits perfectly in the middle, taking advantage of the club's European success. There is no Nike logo on it and an alternative symbol is there instead.

It's been exactly a decade now since Chelsea unveiled a shirt with gold features - all be it was on their home shirt. This was in the 2012-13 season on the back of their first Champions League triumph.

IMAGO / Norbert Schmidt

Do you think the concept shirt should be the real away shirt?

