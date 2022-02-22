Skip to main content
'Ziyech to Shine Once Again ' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Lille

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face LOSC Lille in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday night.

The Blues boss has made several changes to his team that beat Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, most notably dropping Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea XI to face Lille:  Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa; Bettinelli, Jorginho, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Mount, Kenedy, Sarr, Vale

Read More

Chelsea's record signing Lukaku has been benched, with the Blues reverting back to a 3-4-3 formation.

Cesar Azpilicueta returns along with Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso as the Blues look for the win.

Kai Havertz makes his 50th start up front in place of Romelu Lukaku.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

